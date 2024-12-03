iifl-logo-icon 1
Pricol Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

559
(2.08%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,476.07

1,390.32

1,203.28

1,318.4

yoy growth (%)

6.16

15.54

-8.73

4.15

Raw materials

-1,037.7

-964.82

-843.67

-845.28

As % of sales

70.3

69.39

70.11

64.11

Employee costs

-181.64

-158.15

-146.47

-160.02

As % of sales

12.3

11.37

12.17

12.13

Other costs

-89.83

-96.84

-127.98

-159.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.08

6.96

10.63

12.1

Operating profit

166.88

170.5

85.14

153.52

OPM

11.3

12.26

7.07

11.64

Depreciation

-78.9

-90.95

-92.69

-71.56

Interest expense

-26.51

-40.52

-31.08

-11.39

Other income

7.29

7.48

12.63

3.64

Profit before tax

68.75

46.51

-25.99

74.21

Taxes

-23.13

-31.91

3.84

-20.74

Tax rate

-33.64

-68.6

-14.77

-27.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

45.62

14.6

-22.15

53.47

Exceptional items

0

0

-190.72

0

Net profit

45.62

14.6

-212.87

53.47

yoy growth (%)

212.45

-106.85

-498.1

14.56

NPM

3.09

1.05

-17.69

4.05

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

3 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Nazara Tech, etc.

Read More

