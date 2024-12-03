Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,476.07
1,390.32
1,203.28
1,318.4
yoy growth (%)
6.16
15.54
-8.73
4.15
Raw materials
-1,037.7
-964.82
-843.67
-845.28
As % of sales
70.3
69.39
70.11
64.11
Employee costs
-181.64
-158.15
-146.47
-160.02
As % of sales
12.3
11.37
12.17
12.13
Other costs
-89.83
-96.84
-127.98
-159.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.08
6.96
10.63
12.1
Operating profit
166.88
170.5
85.14
153.52
OPM
11.3
12.26
7.07
11.64
Depreciation
-78.9
-90.95
-92.69
-71.56
Interest expense
-26.51
-40.52
-31.08
-11.39
Other income
7.29
7.48
12.63
3.64
Profit before tax
68.75
46.51
-25.99
74.21
Taxes
-23.13
-31.91
3.84
-20.74
Tax rate
-33.64
-68.6
-14.77
-27.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
45.62
14.6
-22.15
53.47
Exceptional items
0
0
-190.72
0
Net profit
45.62
14.6
-212.87
53.47
yoy growth (%)
212.45
-106.85
-498.1
14.56
NPM
3.09
1.05
-17.69
4.05
