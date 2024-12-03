iifl-logo-icon 1
Pricol Ltd Key Ratios

531.5
(-1.31%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:24:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.31

-11.67

-6.45

16.09

Op profit growth

1.49

109.56

3.99

-23.96

EBIT growth

17.46

-1,602.35

-449.07

-96

Net profit growth

32.66

-142.02

101.76

-631.58

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.69

12.59

5.3

4.77

EBIT margin

6.96

6.47

-0.38

0.1

Net profit margin

3.56

2.93

-6.17

-2.86

RoCE

12.86

10.28

-0.58

0.16

RoNW

2.5

2.24

-4.64

-1.75

RoA

1.64

1.16

-2.36

-1.14

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.19

3.4

-10.42

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

1

Cash EPS

-2.19

-4.32

-21.58

-14.21

Book value per share

47.27

43.05

41.92

70.21

Valuation ratios

P/E

31.01

20.6

-3.12

0

P/CEPS

-59.13

-16.2

-1.5

-5.37

P/B

2.74

1.62

0.77

1.08

EV/EBIDTA

8.9

5.69

7.38

13.63

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-31.42

-67.35

-7.07

72.12

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

50.42

49.57

56.16

54.42

Inventory days

56.66

61.89

59.79

49.19

Creditor days

-73.92

-88.71

-87.14

-73.26

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.94

-2.12

0.13

-0.05

Net debt / equity

0.17

0.38

0.97

0.56

Net debt / op. profit

0.56

1.14

4.58

4.63

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-69.24

-68.27

-69.21

-63.88

Employee costs

-12.41

-11.78

-14.17

-17.62

Other costs

-6.64

-7.35

-11.3

-13.71

