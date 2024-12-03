Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.31
-11.67
-6.45
16.09
Op profit growth
1.49
109.56
3.99
-23.96
EBIT growth
17.46
-1,602.35
-449.07
-96
Net profit growth
32.66
-142.02
101.76
-631.58
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.69
12.59
5.3
4.77
EBIT margin
6.96
6.47
-0.38
0.1
Net profit margin
3.56
2.93
-6.17
-2.86
RoCE
12.86
10.28
-0.58
0.16
RoNW
2.5
2.24
-4.64
-1.75
RoA
1.64
1.16
-2.36
-1.14
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.19
3.4
-10.42
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
1
Cash EPS
-2.19
-4.32
-21.58
-14.21
Book value per share
47.27
43.05
41.92
70.21
Valuation ratios
P/E
31.01
20.6
-3.12
0
P/CEPS
-59.13
-16.2
-1.5
-5.37
P/B
2.74
1.62
0.77
1.08
EV/EBIDTA
8.9
5.69
7.38
13.63
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-31.42
-67.35
-7.07
72.12
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
50.42
49.57
56.16
54.42
Inventory days
56.66
61.89
59.79
49.19
Creditor days
-73.92
-88.71
-87.14
-73.26
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.94
-2.12
0.13
-0.05
Net debt / equity
0.17
0.38
0.97
0.56
Net debt / op. profit
0.56
1.14
4.58
4.63
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-69.24
-68.27
-69.21
-63.88
Employee costs
-12.41
-11.78
-14.17
-17.62
Other costs
-6.64
-7.35
-11.3
-13.71
