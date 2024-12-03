iifl-logo-icon 1
Pricol Ltd Cash Flow Statement

547.6
(-0.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Pricol Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

68.75

46.51

-25.99

74.21

Depreciation

-78.9

-90.95

-92.69

-71.56

Tax paid

-23.13

-31.91

3.84

-20.74

Working capital

-38.68

82.23

-70.8

8.44

Other operating items

Operating

-71.96

5.88

-185.64

-9.64

Capital expenditure

76.46

-17.83

182.3

50.45

Free cash flow

4.49

-11.95

-3.34

40.8

Equity raised

1,021.32

919.21

1,502.44

1,642.43

Investing

10.99

8.84

-105.66

41.57

Financing

42.53

-67.07

345.66

58.9

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,079.34

849.02

1,739.1

1,783.71

