Pricol Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
68.75
46.51
-25.99
74.21
Depreciation
-78.9
-90.95
-92.69
-71.56
Tax paid
-23.13
-31.91
3.84
-20.74
Working capital
-38.68
82.23
-70.8
8.44
Other operating items
Operating
-71.96
5.88
-185.64
-9.64
Capital expenditure
76.46
-17.83
182.3
50.45
Free cash flow
4.49
-11.95
-3.34
40.8
Equity raised
1,021.32
919.21
1,502.44
1,642.43
Investing
10.99
8.84
-105.66
41.57
Financing
42.53
-67.07
345.66
58.9
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,079.34
849.02
1,739.1
1,783.71
