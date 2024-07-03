Pricol Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
650.08
602.91
566.21
557.19
562.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
650.08
602.91
566.21
557.19
562.66
Other Operating Income
18.75
17.02
17.95
15.4
15.16
Other Income
6.13
2.17
4.35
1.94
4.03
Total Income
674.95
622.11
588.52
574.52
581.84
Total Expenditure
591.57
539.45
510.03
504.77
511.38
PBIDT
83.38
82.66
78.49
69.75
70.47
Interest
2.7
3.01
3.78
4.7
5.12
PBDT
80.68
79.65
74.71
65.06
65.35
Depreciation
20.68
20.32
20.1
20.99
21.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
16.88
14.48
14.45
11.2
12.54
Deferred Tax
-1.94
-0.72
-1.34
-1.16
-1.49
Reported Profit After Tax
45.07
45.56
41.5
34.02
33.15
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
45.07
45.56
41.5
34.02
33.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
45.07
45.56
41.5
34.02
33.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.7
3.74
3.41
2.79
2.72
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.19
12.19
12.19
12.19
12.82
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.82
13.71
13.86
12.51
12.52
PBDTM(%)
12.41
13.21
13.19
11.67
11.61
PATM(%)
6.93
7.55
7.32
6.1
5.89
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Nazara Tech, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.