Pricol Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.19
12.19
12.19
12.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
791.69
665.88
555.62
511.33
Net Worth
803.88
678.07
567.81
523.52
Minority Interest
Debt
59.52
109.32
153.21
260.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
42.52
45.49
65.25
74.21
Total Liabilities
905.92
832.88
786.27
858.07
Fixed Assets
657.6
598.63
607.18
630.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
75.5
73.97
71.26
60.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.68
4.42
8.94
16.85
Networking Capital
162.05
139.98
95.77
121.93
Inventories
287.73
270.49
235.98
239.09
Inventory Days
58.35
62.76
Sundry Debtors
281.89
261.84
236.98
182.48
Debtor Days
58.59
47.9
Other Current Assets
30.62
58.09
43.05
57.35
Sundry Creditors
-280.85
-296.5
-286.63
-272.02
Creditor Days
70.87
71.41
Other Current Liabilities
-157.34
-153.94
-133.61
-84.97
Cash
3.09
15.88
3.11
28.31
Total Assets
905.92
832.88
786.26
858.07
