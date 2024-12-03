iifl-logo-icon 1
Pricol Ltd AGM

537
(1.37%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Pricol Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM7 Aug 202415 May 2024
The Board has fixed 7th August 2024 (Wednesday) as the date for 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company, which will be held through Video Conference. Pricol Limited submitted the proceedings of 13th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024) Pricol Limited submitted the voting results of 13th Annual General Meeting along with Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024) AGM 10/09/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin 09.08.2024)

Pricol Ltd: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

3 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Nazara Tech, etc.

