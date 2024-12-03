|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|7 Aug 2024
|15 May 2024
|The Board has fixed 7th August 2024 (Wednesday) as the date for 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company, which will be held through Video Conference. Pricol Limited submitted the proceedings of 13th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024) Pricol Limited submitted the voting results of 13th Annual General Meeting along with Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024) AGM 10/09/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin 09.08.2024)
