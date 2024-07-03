Pricol Ltd Summary

Pricol Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Premier Instruments & Controls Limited on May 18, 2011. The name of the Company was changed from Premier Instruments & Controls Limited to Pricol Limited in June, 2004. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Instrument clusters and other allied automobile components to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and replacement markets. The company carries out business operations in Driver Information Systems and Sensors, Pumps and Allied Products, Telematics and Wiping Systems catering to leading automotive OEMs in Two / Three Wheeler, Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Farm Equipment and Off-road Vehicles across India and in International Markets in over 45 countries with more than 2000 product variants. Today, the company has 8 manufacturing plants across Coimbatore, Manesar, Pantnagar, Pune, Satara and Sricity in India, 1 manufacturing unit in Indonesia and 3 international offices in Tokyo, Dubai and Singapore. The Company commenced commercial production at Plant I in the year 1975 as one of Indias leading automotive components and precision engineered technological solutions and products manufacturers head quartered in Coimbatore, South India and it strides as a reputable global brand in the automotive component and products business, highly recognized by top automotive OEMs across the world. The Company established Plant II at Gurgaon, which commenced commercial operations from May 1988. It established Plant III at, Chinnamathampalayam, Coimbatore, which commenced commercial production in September 1999.In 2004, the Companys Plant II shifted to Manesar, National Capital Region.In 2007, the Company incorporated PT Pricol Surya, wholly owned subsidiary in Indonesia. In 2011, Pricol Pune Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary was incorporated in Pune.The erstwhile Pricol Pune Limited was amalgamated with the Company thru the Scheme of Amalgamation in 2015-16 and the Company was renamed from Pricol Pune Limited to Pricol Limited effective from November 18, 2016. In terms of the said Amalgamation, 9,47,96,721 shares of Re 1/- each were allotted for consideration other than cash with Erstwhile Pricol Limited on October 6, 2016. In 2017, the Company commissioned a state-of-the-art Greenfield manufacturing plant in Pune. During the year, it acquired PMP Auto Components Pvt. Ltd. a leading global manufacturer of Automotive Wiping systems and increased the manufacturing presence in North America and Europe through this acquisition.In 2018, the Company signed a partnership with Dongguan Shenpeng Electronics Co Limited, China for introduction of Electrical Water Pumps in India.Amalgamation of Pricol Wiping Systems India Limited (PWSIL), a wholly owned subsidiary company with its Holding Company, Pricol Limited, became effective from December 21, 2022 through Scheme of Amalgamation in 2022-23. By this amalgamation the Wiping Business of PWSIL had been integrated with the Company. The Company launched E-cockpit, Disc Brake, Heads Up Display, Electrical Oil & Coolant Pumps, Telematics and Battery Management Solution in 2023.