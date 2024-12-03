Board Meeting 2 Jan 2025 2 Jan 2025

Pricol Limited informed the exchange about outcome of Board meeting held on 2nd January 2025.

Board Meeting 2 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

Pricol Limited informed the exchange about outcome of Board meeting held on 02nd December 2024.

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

Pricol Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Pricol Limited informed the exchange about financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Pricol Limited informed the exchange about outcome of Board meeting held on 6th November 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

Pricol Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pricol Limited submitted the outcome of Board meeting held on 31st July 2024 Pricol Limited submitted the financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Pricol Limited informed the exchange about 1) Recommendation for appointment of Mrs.Manoharan Malavika Thothala, 2) Completion of term of Mr.R.Vidhya Shankar, Independent Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 12 Apr 2024

Pricol Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Pricol Limited informed the exchange about outcome of Board meeting held on 15th May 2024 Pricol Limited informed the exchanged about re-appointment of Cost Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 2 Jan 2024