Pricol Ltd Board Meeting

537.05
(-0.88%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Pricol Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting2 Jan 20252 Jan 2025
Pricol Limited informed the exchange about outcome of Board meeting held on 2nd January 2025.
Board Meeting2 Dec 20242 Dec 2024
Pricol Limited informed the exchange about outcome of Board meeting held on 02nd December 2024.
Board Meeting6 Nov 202424 Oct 2024
Pricol Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Pricol Limited informed the exchange about financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Pricol Limited informed the exchange about outcome of Board meeting held on 6th November 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 20242 Jul 2024
Pricol Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pricol Limited submitted the outcome of Board meeting held on 31st July 2024 Pricol Limited submitted the financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Pricol Limited informed the exchange about 1) Recommendation for appointment of Mrs.Manoharan Malavika Thothala, 2) Completion of term of Mr.R.Vidhya Shankar, Independent Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
Board Meeting15 May 202412 Apr 2024
Pricol Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Pricol Limited informed the exchange about outcome of Board meeting held on 15th May 2024 Pricol Limited informed the exchanged about re-appointment of Cost Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 20242 Jan 2024
Pricol Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 79th Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Thursday 1st February 2024 to consider inter alia the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Pricol Limited informed the exchange about outcome of Board meeting held on 1st February 2024. Pricol Limited informed the exchange about: (i) Re-appointment of Mrs.Vanitha Mohan as Chairman. (ii) Re-appointment of Mr.P.M.Ganesh as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director. (iii) Recommendation for re-appointment of Mr.K.Ilango as Independent Director for the second term. (iv) Appointment of Mr.Vijayraghunath as Additional (Independent) Director and recommendation to shareholders for appointment as Independent Director. (v) Taking on record that Mr.P.Shanmugasundaram, Independent Direcor, did not opt for re-appointment for the second term due to his health conditions. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.02.2024)

3 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Nazara Tech, etc.

