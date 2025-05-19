Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
325.5
20.34
20.34
20.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,919.67
1,946.4
1,684.85
1,416.44
Net Worth
2,245.17
1,966.74
1,705.19
1,436.78
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
7,484.1
5,398.58
4,298.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,484.1
5,398.58
4,298.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
-
Other Income
71.43
13.83
19.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
147.75
|78.59
|1,03,961.26
|121.58
|0.52
|2,374.37
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
31,562.25
|46.01
|93,088.56
|458.2
|1.19
|4,465.7
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,009.75
|76.96
|57,976.19
|157.26
|0.2
|3,136.22
|71.54
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
392.45
|30.97
|33,358.25
|254.6
|0.51
|4,159.42
|169.9
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
536.3
|56.1
|33,342.74
|151.85
|0.6
|770.08
|86.77
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
SHRIKANT SHANKAR BADVE
Whole Time Director
SUPRIYA SHRIKANT BADVE
Non Executive Director
ASHOK VISHNU TAGARE
Independent Director
Sangeeta Singh
Independent Director
DILIP BINDUMADHAV HUDDAR
Independent Director
Girish Kumar Ahuja
Independent Director
Milind Pralhad Kamble
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manish Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Belrise Industries Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Belrise Industries Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Belrise Industries Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 20 May ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Belrise Industries Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 20 May ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Belrise Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Belrise Industries Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 20 May ‘25
Belrise Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.