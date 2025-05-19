iifl-logo
Belrise Industries Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Belrise Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Belrise Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

20 May, 2025|10:55 AM
Nov-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.80%

Non-Promoter- 0.19%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.19%

Share Price

Belrise Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

325.5

20.34

20.34

20.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,919.67

1,946.4

1,684.85

1,416.44

Net Worth

2,245.17

1,966.74

1,705.19

1,436.78

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

7,484.1

5,398.58

4,298.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,484.1

5,398.58

4,298.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

-

Other Income

71.43

13.83

19.33

Belrise Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

147.75

78.591,03,961.26121.580.522,374.3752.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

31,562.25

46.0193,088.56458.21.194,465.74,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,009.75

76.9657,976.19157.260.23,136.2271.54

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

392.45

30.9733,358.25254.60.514,159.42169.9

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

536.3

56.133,342.74151.850.6770.0886.77

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Belrise Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

SHRIKANT SHANKAR BADVE

Whole Time Director

SUPRIYA SHRIKANT BADVE

Non Executive Director

ASHOK VISHNU TAGARE

Independent Director

Sangeeta Singh

Independent Director

DILIP BINDUMADHAV HUDDAR

Independent Director

Girish Kumar Ahuja

Independent Director

Milind Pralhad Kamble

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manish Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Belrise Industries Ltd

Summary

No Record Found
Company FAQs

What is the Belrise Industries Ltd share price today?

The Belrise Industries Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Belrise Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Belrise Industries Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 20 May ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Belrise Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Belrise Industries Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 20 May ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Belrise Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Belrise Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Belrise Industries Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 20 May ‘25

What is the CAGR of Belrise Industries Ltd?

Belrise Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Belrise Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Belrise Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

