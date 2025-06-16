iifl-logo
Belrise Industries Ltd Board Meeting

CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Jun 202511 Jun 2025
Belrise Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Belrise Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 16 June-2025 to inter-alia consider and approve the audited financial both standalone and consolidated results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2025 The Belrise Industries Limited has informed the exchange regarding approval of financial results both standalone and consolidated for quarter and year ended on March 31, 2025. The Belrise Industries Limited has submitted press release to the exchange regarding highlights of the audited financial results, both standalone and consolidated, for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025. The Company has submitted to the exchange Audited Financial Results both standalone and consolidated for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.06.2025)

Belrise Industries Ltd: Related News

