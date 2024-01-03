Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
147.75
|78.59
|1,03,961.26
|121.58
|0.52
|2,374.37
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
31,562.25
|46.01
|93,088.56
|458.2
|1.19
|4,465.7
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,009.75
|76.96
|57,976.19
|157.26
|0.2
|3,136.22
|71.54
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
392.45
|30.97
|33,358.25
|254.6
|0.51
|4,159.42
|169.9
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
536.3
|56.1
|33,342.74
|151.85
|0.6
|770.08
|86.77
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.