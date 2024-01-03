Belrise Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
325.5
20.34
20.34
20.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,919.67
1,946.4
1,684.85
1,416.44
Net Worth
2,245.17
1,966.74
1,705.19
1,436.78
Minority Interest
Debt
2,254.31
2,353.24
2,632.39
2,381.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
229.9
223.31
211.76
169.94
Total Liabilities
4,729.38
4,543.29
4,549.34
3,988.39
Fixed Assets
2,637.57
2,506.24
2,578.15
2,320.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
21.09
52.78
70.22
42.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
214.85
185.92
153.69
120.75
Networking Capital
1,625.32
1,670.68
1,683.02
1,418.26
Inventories
574.78
465.17
423.42
426.92
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
799.4
763.26
636.48
675.13
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1,321.97
1,232.75
1,307.63
1,009.37
Sundry Creditors
-677.86
-466.61
-464.97
-399.22
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-392.97
-323.89
-219.54
-293.94
Cash
230.56
127.66
64.27
86.42
Total Assets
4,729.39
4,543.28
4,549.35
3,988.39
