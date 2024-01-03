iifl-logo
Belrise Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

325.5

20.34

20.34

20.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,919.67

1,946.4

1,684.85

1,416.44

Net Worth

2,245.17

1,966.74

1,705.19

1,436.78

Minority Interest

Debt

2,254.31

2,353.24

2,632.39

2,381.67

Deferred Tax Liability Net

229.9

223.31

211.76

169.94

Total Liabilities

4,729.38

4,543.29

4,549.34

3,988.39

Fixed Assets

2,637.57

2,506.24

2,578.15

2,320.4

Intangible Assets

Investments

21.09

52.78

70.22

42.56

Deferred Tax Asset Net

214.85

185.92

153.69

120.75

Networking Capital

1,625.32

1,670.68

1,683.02

1,418.26

Inventories

574.78

465.17

423.42

426.92

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

799.4

763.26

636.48

675.13

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1,321.97

1,232.75

1,307.63

1,009.37

Sundry Creditors

-677.86

-466.61

-464.97

-399.22

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-392.97

-323.89

-219.54

-293.94

Cash

230.56

127.66

64.27

86.42

Total Assets

4,729.39

4,543.28

4,549.35

3,988.39

Loading...

