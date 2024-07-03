Summary

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Limited (ASAL), a TATA AutoComp Systems Limited, subsidiary and a part of TATA Enterprise was incorporated in March, 1990 as JBM Tools Ltd and subsequently, on August 1, 2003, the name of the Company was changed to Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing sheet metal stampings, welded assemblies and modules for the automotive industry. They are having four manufacturing facilities located at Bhosari (Maharashtra), Chakan (Maharashtra), Halol (Gujarat) and Pantnagar (Uttarakhand).Initially, the Company was promoted by the SK Arya group and Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation. In October 1990, they commenced operations at Faridabad by developing dies, moulds & tools for various Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) of Automobiles.In January 1994, the company commenced operations for manufacture of sheet metal components Project for manufacture of 3500 tpa of sheet metal components. In March 1994, they came out with their maiden initial public offer and in May 1994, their shares were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange. In December 1995, the company set up a new manufacturing plant at Bhosari. In February 1997, they started manufacturing operations at their new plant at Halol.In July 1997, Tata Group companies, namely Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd (TACO) & Tata Industries Ltd (TIL) entered into a 50:50 Joint Venture with the then promoter, SKA. In August 1997, t

