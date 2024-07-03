Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹680.4
Prev. Close₹678.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹30.87
Day's High₹680.75
Day's Low₹665
52 Week's High₹1,094.55
52 Week's Low₹405.9
Book Value₹0.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,054.93
P/E52.12
EPS13.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.86
15.86
15.86
15.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-23.23
-43.21
-51.58
-104.59
Net Worth
-7.37
-27.35
-35.72
-88.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
607.63
339.13
362.4
330.79
yoy growth (%)
79.17
-6.42
9.55
8.8
Raw materials
-490.68
-257.97
-279.13
-260.6
As % of sales
80.75
76.06
77.02
78.78
Employee costs
-31.08
-29.2
-34.45
-34.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-7.67
-29.69
-37.89
-46.56
Depreciation
-10.84
-11.46
-11.31
-10.03
Tax paid
0
0
-0.12
0
Working capital
-35.69
1.28
13.94
-28.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
79.17
-6.42
9.55
8.8
Op profit growth
2,36,755.22
-100.07
-61.96
-2,743.45
EBIT growth
-164
-44.12
-41.81
432.35
Net profit growth
-276.13
74.55
-63.45
1,521.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Bharatkumar Parekh
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Arvind Goel
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bhavna Bindra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Prakash Gurav
Non Executive Director
Amit Dey
Independent Director
Deepak Mahendra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shrikant Joshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd
Summary
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Limited (ASAL), a TATA AutoComp Systems Limited, subsidiary and a part of TATA Enterprise was incorporated in March, 1990 as JBM Tools Ltd and subsequently, on August 1, 2003, the name of the Company was changed to Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing sheet metal stampings, welded assemblies and modules for the automotive industry. They are having four manufacturing facilities located at Bhosari (Maharashtra), Chakan (Maharashtra), Halol (Gujarat) and Pantnagar (Uttarakhand).Initially, the Company was promoted by the SK Arya group and Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation. In October 1990, they commenced operations at Faridabad by developing dies, moulds & tools for various Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) of Automobiles.In January 1994, the company commenced operations for manufacture of sheet metal components Project for manufacture of 3500 tpa of sheet metal components. In March 1994, they came out with their maiden initial public offer and in May 1994, their shares were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange. In December 1995, the company set up a new manufacturing plant at Bhosari. In February 1997, they started manufacturing operations at their new plant at Halol.In July 1997, Tata Group companies, namely Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd (TACO) & Tata Industries Ltd (TIL) entered into a 50:50 Joint Venture with the then promoter, SKA. In August 1997, t
Read More
The Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹665.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd is ₹1054.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd is 52.12 and 2243.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd is ₹405.9 and ₹1094.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 81.12%, 3 Years at -0.60%, 1 Year at 64.73%, 6 Month at -35.01%, 3 Month at -10.98% and 1 Month at -9.43%.
