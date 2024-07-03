iifl-logo-icon 1
Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd Share Price

665.15
(-1.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:19:59 AM

  • Open680.4
  • Day's High680.75
  • 52 Wk High1,094.55
  • Prev. Close678.35
  • Day's Low665
  • 52 Wk Low 405.9
  • Turnover (lac)30.87
  • P/E52.12
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.57
  • EPS13.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,054.93
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd Corporate Action

14 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Jun, 2024

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:36 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 24.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.86

15.86

15.86

15.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-23.23

-43.21

-51.58

-104.59

Net Worth

-7.37

-27.35

-35.72

-88.73

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

607.63

339.13

362.4

330.79

yoy growth (%)

79.17

-6.42

9.55

8.8

Raw materials

-490.68

-257.97

-279.13

-260.6

As % of sales

80.75

76.06

77.02

78.78

Employee costs

-31.08

-29.2

-34.45

-34.68

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-7.67

-29.69

-37.89

-46.56

Depreciation

-10.84

-11.46

-11.31

-10.03

Tax paid

0

0

-0.12

0

Working capital

-35.69

1.28

13.94

-28.73

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

79.17

-6.42

9.55

8.8

Op profit growth

2,36,755.22

-100.07

-61.96

-2,743.45

EBIT growth

-164

-44.12

-41.81

432.35

Net profit growth

-276.13

74.55

-63.45

1,521.98

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Bharatkumar Parekh

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Arvind Goel

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bhavna Bindra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Prakash Gurav

Non Executive Director

Amit Dey

Independent Director

Deepak Mahendra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shrikant Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd

Summary

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Limited (ASAL), a TATA AutoComp Systems Limited, subsidiary and a part of TATA Enterprise was incorporated in March, 1990 as JBM Tools Ltd and subsequently, on August 1, 2003, the name of the Company was changed to Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing sheet metal stampings, welded assemblies and modules for the automotive industry. They are having four manufacturing facilities located at Bhosari (Maharashtra), Chakan (Maharashtra), Halol (Gujarat) and Pantnagar (Uttarakhand).Initially, the Company was promoted by the SK Arya group and Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation. In October 1990, they commenced operations at Faridabad by developing dies, moulds & tools for various Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) of Automobiles.In January 1994, the company commenced operations for manufacture of sheet metal components Project for manufacture of 3500 tpa of sheet metal components. In March 1994, they came out with their maiden initial public offer and in May 1994, their shares were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange. In December 1995, the company set up a new manufacturing plant at Bhosari. In February 1997, they started manufacturing operations at their new plant at Halol.In July 1997, Tata Group companies, namely Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd (TACO) & Tata Industries Ltd (TIL) entered into a 50:50 Joint Venture with the then promoter, SKA. In August 1997, t
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd share price today?

The Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹665.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd is ₹1054.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd is 52.12 and 2243.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd is ₹405.9 and ₹1094.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd?

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 81.12%, 3 Years at -0.60%, 1 Year at 64.73%, 6 Month at -35.01%, 3 Month at -10.98% and 1 Month at -9.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 24.98 %

