|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Jul 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|Pursuant to Regulations 30, 34 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, We hereby submit Notice of 34th Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, July 09, 2024. Kindly take this on record. Intimation pursuant to Regulation 42, 44 and other applicable Provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, w.r.to 34th Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, July 09, 2024 along with Book closure and E-Voting instructions. Kindly take this on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.06.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 44 of SEBI (Listing Regulations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Please find enclosed herewith Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report related to the 34th Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, July 09, 2024. Kindly take this on Record Pursuant to regulations 30 read with schedule III, please find update on Re-Appointment of Mr. Amit Dey (DIN: 09750551) and Ms. Bhavna Bindra (DIN:07314422). Kindly take on Record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.