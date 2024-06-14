Pursuant to Regulations 30, 34 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, We hereby submit Notice of 34th Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, July 09, 2024. Kindly take this on record. Intimation pursuant to Regulation 42, 44 and other applicable Provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, w.r.to 34th Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, July 09, 2024 along with Book closure and E-Voting instructions. Kindly take this on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.06.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 44 of SEBI (Listing Regulations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Please find enclosed herewith Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report related to the 34th Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, July 09, 2024. Kindly take this on Record Pursuant to regulations 30 read with schedule III, please find update on Re-Appointment of Mr. Amit Dey (DIN: 09750551) and Ms. Bhavna Bindra (DIN:07314422). Kindly take on Record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/07/2024)