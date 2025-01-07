iifl-logo-icon 1
Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

646.55
(-0.28%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:59:55 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

607.63

339.13

362.4

330.79

yoy growth (%)

79.17

-6.42

9.55

8.8

Raw materials

-490.68

-257.97

-279.13

-260.6

As % of sales

80.75

76.06

77.02

78.78

Employee costs

-31.08

-29.2

-34.45

-34.68

As % of sales

5.11

8.61

9.5

10.48

Other costs

-69.99

-51.95

-58.36

-60.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.51

15.31

16.1

18.32

Operating profit

15.86

0

-9.54

-25.09

OPM

2.61

0

-2.63

-7.58

Depreciation

-10.84

-11.46

-11.31

-10.03

Interest expense

-14.97

-18.29

-17.48

-11.47

Other income

2.27

0.05

0.44

0.04

Profit before tax

-7.67

-29.69

-37.89

-46.56

Taxes

0

0

-0.12

0

Tax rate

0

0

0.31

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-7.67

-29.69

-38.01

-46.56

Exceptional items

59.98

0

21

0

Net profit

52.31

-29.69

-17.01

-46.56

yoy growth (%)

-276.13

74.55

-63.45

1,521.98

NPM

8.6

-8.75

-4.69

-14.07

