|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
607.63
339.13
362.4
330.79
yoy growth (%)
79.17
-6.42
9.55
8.8
Raw materials
-490.68
-257.97
-279.13
-260.6
As % of sales
80.75
76.06
77.02
78.78
Employee costs
-31.08
-29.2
-34.45
-34.68
As % of sales
5.11
8.61
9.5
10.48
Other costs
-69.99
-51.95
-58.36
-60.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.51
15.31
16.1
18.32
Operating profit
15.86
0
-9.54
-25.09
OPM
2.61
0
-2.63
-7.58
Depreciation
-10.84
-11.46
-11.31
-10.03
Interest expense
-14.97
-18.29
-17.48
-11.47
Other income
2.27
0.05
0.44
0.04
Profit before tax
-7.67
-29.69
-37.89
-46.56
Taxes
0
0
-0.12
0
Tax rate
0
0
0.31
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-7.67
-29.69
-38.01
-46.56
Exceptional items
59.98
0
21
0
Net profit
52.31
-29.69
-17.01
-46.56
yoy growth (%)
-276.13
74.55
-63.45
1,521.98
NPM
8.6
-8.75
-4.69
-14.07
