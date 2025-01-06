Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-7.67
-29.69
-37.89
-46.56
Depreciation
-10.84
-11.46
-11.31
-10.03
Tax paid
0
0
-0.12
0
Working capital
-35.69
1.28
13.94
-28.73
Other operating items
Operating
-54.2
-39.88
-35.38
-85.32
Capital expenditure
7.08
-7.41
14.97
4
Free cash flow
-47.12
-47.29
-20.41
-81.31
Equity raised
-208.48
-149.59
-102.45
3.49
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
122.94
171.41
131.7
62.56
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-132.66
-25.47
8.82
-15.26
No Record Found
