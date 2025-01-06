iifl-logo-icon 1
Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

648.35
(-4.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd

Automotive Stamp FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-7.67

-29.69

-37.89

-46.56

Depreciation

-10.84

-11.46

-11.31

-10.03

Tax paid

0

0

-0.12

0

Working capital

-35.69

1.28

13.94

-28.73

Other operating items

Operating

-54.2

-39.88

-35.38

-85.32

Capital expenditure

7.08

-7.41

14.97

4

Free cash flow

-47.12

-47.29

-20.41

-81.31

Equity raised

-208.48

-149.59

-102.45

3.49

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

122.94

171.41

131.7

62.56

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-132.66

-25.47

8.82

-15.26

