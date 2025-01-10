iifl-logo-icon 1
Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd Balance Sheet

618.8
(-1.52%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:11 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.86

15.86

15.86

15.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-23.23

-43.21

-51.58

-104.59

Net Worth

-7.37

-27.35

-35.72

-88.73

Minority Interest

Debt

104.71

82.67

81.94

158.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

97.34

55.32

46.22

69.77

Fixed Assets

117.96

93.64

93.25

84.49

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-22.5

-41.22

-51.24

-14.76

Inventories

66.33

51.33

40.53

36.76

Inventory Days

24.34

39.56

Sundry Debtors

71.51

45.16

23.02

31.15

Debtor Days

13.82

33.52

Other Current Assets

27.3

32.65

19.87

22.38

Sundry Creditors

-88.38

-82.3

-63.15

-73.01

Creditor Days

37.93

78.57

Other Current Liabilities

-99.26

-88.06

-71.51

-32.04

Cash

1.88

2.91

4.23

0.04

Total Assets

97.34

55.33

46.24

69.77

