Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.86
15.86
15.86
15.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-23.23
-43.21
-51.58
-104.59
Net Worth
-7.37
-27.35
-35.72
-88.73
Minority Interest
Debt
104.71
82.67
81.94
158.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
97.34
55.32
46.22
69.77
Fixed Assets
117.96
93.64
93.25
84.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-22.5
-41.22
-51.24
-14.76
Inventories
66.33
51.33
40.53
36.76
Inventory Days
24.34
39.56
Sundry Debtors
71.51
45.16
23.02
31.15
Debtor Days
13.82
33.52
Other Current Assets
27.3
32.65
19.87
22.38
Sundry Creditors
-88.38
-82.3
-63.15
-73.01
Creditor Days
37.93
78.57
Other Current Liabilities
-99.26
-88.06
-71.51
-32.04
Cash
1.88
2.91
4.23
0.04
Total Assets
97.34
55.33
46.24
69.77
