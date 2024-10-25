|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|AUTOMOTIVE STAMPINGS & ASSEMBLIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un -audited financial result for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Kindly take this on record. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 25, 2024. Kindly take the above on record. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 25, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|AUTOMOTIVE STAMPINGS & ASSEMBLIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Kindly take this on record. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015. We hereby enclose Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024. Kindly take this on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|AUTOMOTIVE STAMPINGS & ASSEMBLIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Result for Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 Audited financial Result of the company for quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024. We hereby inform you that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today on May 06, 2024 inter- alia has approved the following Business Items; 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Report of the Statutory Auditor of the Company on the Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Re-appointment of Ms. Bhavna Bindra (DIN: 07314422) as Non- Executive woman Independent Director of the Company for the Second Term of 5 (Five) consecutive years commencing from July 15, 2024 up to July 14, 2029 (both days inclusive), subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company in ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). Details as required under SEBI Listing Regulations are Annexed herewith. This is for your information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jan 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|AUTOMOTIVE STAMPINGS & ASSEMBLIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and all other applicable provisions if any we hereby inform that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday January 25 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended December 31 2023. The Trading window for dealing in securities of the Company for the above purpose has been already closed from December 24 2023 as communicated earlier vide our letter dated December 23 2023 and shall remain closed till January 27 2024 in terms of Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading by the designated persons as defined under the Code pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended. You are requested to kindly take the above on your records Result for the Quarter ended on December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024) Please note that, We have submitted the unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with limited review Report of the Statutory Auditors of company within Stipulated time on January 25, 2024 and the same was duly taken on record by the exchanges. However, it is noticed that few pages in submission were not in the machine readable form; therefore we are enclosing identical submission in machine readable form. kindly take above information on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.