Precision Metaliks Ltd Share Price

42.3
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open42.8
  • Day's High42.8
  • 52 Wk High70.9
  • Prev. Close44.5
  • Day's Low42.3
  • 52 Wk Low 37.5
  • Turnover (lac)2.53
  • P/E10.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS4.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)68.78
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Precision Metaliks Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

42.8

Prev. Close

44.5

Turnover(Lac.)

2.53

Day's High

42.8

Day's Low

42.3

52 Week's High

70.9

52 Week's Low

37.5

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

68.78

P/E

10.67

EPS

4.17

Divi. Yield

0

Precision Metaliks Ltd Corporate Action

12 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

Precision Metaliks Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Precision Metaliks Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|07:14 PM

06 Jan, 2025|07:14 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.51%

Non-Promoter- 58.48%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 58.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Precision Metaliks Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.96

16.26

16.26

1.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

63.84

31.6

24.49

14.1

Net Worth

86.8

47.86

40.75

15.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019

Revenue

0.04

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

0

As % of sales

6.61

Employee costs

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0

Depreciation

0

Tax paid

0

Working capital

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

No Record Found

Precision Metaliks Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Precision Metaliks Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Jayanthi Roja Ramani

Whole Time Director & CEO

Sevvana Venkata Raman Rao

Independent Director

Percy Homi Italia

Independent Director

Revoor Ramachandra

Company Secretary

Rakesh Kumar Chandak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Precision Metaliks Ltd

Summary

Precision Metaliks Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad dated July 27, 2012. Subsequently, the Company got converted into Private Limited Company and the name was changed to Precision Metaliks Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Telangana, Hyderabad on March 18, 2016. Subsequently, Company converted again into a Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Precision Metaliks Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Telangana, Hyderabad, on March 19, 2021. The Companys Promoters are Abhishek Business Private Limited and Smt. Jayanthi Roja Ramani.The Company was initially engaged in the business of Trading of Metals prior to FY 2018-19. After that, it commenced manufacturing activity from FY 2019-20 in the SEZ Unit. SEZ Unit is situated at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Under this Unit, the Company carry out the manufacturing activities / process on Semi finished Wheels by rendering value added services such as cleaning, washing, buffing, polishing, testing and packing.The Company developed a custom solution, which is a combination of robotic grinding and buffing, combined with automatic media polishing, which allows 3D polishing of alloy wheel castings. The process has been automated to make it consistent / efficient and proven. It provides
Company FAQs

What is the Precision Metaliks Ltd share price today?

The Precision Metaliks Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹42.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Precision Metaliks Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Precision Metaliks Ltd is ₹68.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Precision Metaliks Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Precision Metaliks Ltd is 10.67 and 0.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Precision Metaliks Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Precision Metaliks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Precision Metaliks Ltd is ₹37.5 and ₹70.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Precision Metaliks Ltd?

Precision Metaliks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -14.52%, 1 Year at 22.25%, 6 Month at -9.18%, 3 Month at -29.92% and 1 Month at -7.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Precision Metaliks Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Precision Metaliks Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.51 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 58.49 %

