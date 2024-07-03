Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹42.8
Prev. Close₹44.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.53
Day's High₹42.8
Day's Low₹42.3
52 Week's High₹70.9
52 Week's Low₹37.5
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)68.78
P/E10.67
EPS4.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.96
16.26
16.26
1.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
63.84
31.6
24.49
14.1
Net Worth
86.8
47.86
40.75
15.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0.04
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
0
As % of sales
6.61
Employee costs
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0
Depreciation
0
Tax paid
0
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Jayanthi Roja Ramani
Whole Time Director & CEO
Sevvana Venkata Raman Rao
Independent Director
Percy Homi Italia
Independent Director
Revoor Ramachandra
Company Secretary
Rakesh Kumar Chandak
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Precision Metaliks Ltd
Summary
Precision Metaliks Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad dated July 27, 2012. Subsequently, the Company got converted into Private Limited Company and the name was changed to Precision Metaliks Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Telangana, Hyderabad on March 18, 2016. Subsequently, Company converted again into a Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Precision Metaliks Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Telangana, Hyderabad, on March 19, 2021. The Companys Promoters are Abhishek Business Private Limited and Smt. Jayanthi Roja Ramani.The Company was initially engaged in the business of Trading of Metals prior to FY 2018-19. After that, it commenced manufacturing activity from FY 2019-20 in the SEZ Unit. SEZ Unit is situated at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Under this Unit, the Company carry out the manufacturing activities / process on Semi finished Wheels by rendering value added services such as cleaning, washing, buffing, polishing, testing and packing.The Company developed a custom solution, which is a combination of robotic grinding and buffing, combined with automatic media polishing, which allows 3D polishing of alloy wheel castings. The process has been automated to make it consistent / efficient and proven. It provides
The Precision Metaliks Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹42.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Precision Metaliks Ltd is ₹68.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Precision Metaliks Ltd is 10.67 and 0.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Precision Metaliks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Precision Metaliks Ltd is ₹37.5 and ₹70.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Precision Metaliks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -14.52%, 1 Year at 22.25%, 6 Month at -9.18%, 3 Month at -29.92% and 1 Month at -7.00%.
