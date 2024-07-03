Summary

Precision Metaliks Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad dated July 27, 2012. Subsequently, the Company got converted into Private Limited Company and the name was changed to Precision Metaliks Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Telangana, Hyderabad on March 18, 2016. Subsequently, Company converted again into a Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Precision Metaliks Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Telangana, Hyderabad, on March 19, 2021. The Companys Promoters are Abhishek Business Private Limited and Smt. Jayanthi Roja Ramani.The Company was initially engaged in the business of Trading of Metals prior to FY 2018-19. After that, it commenced manufacturing activity from FY 2019-20 in the SEZ Unit. SEZ Unit is situated at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Under this Unit, the Company carry out the manufacturing activities / process on Semi finished Wheels by rendering value added services such as cleaning, washing, buffing, polishing, testing and packing.The Company developed a custom solution, which is a combination of robotic grinding and buffing, combined with automatic media polishing, which allows 3D polishing of alloy wheel castings. The process has been automated to make it consistent / efficient and proven. It provides

