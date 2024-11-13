|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|PRECISION METALIKS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024 . Precision Metaliks Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|To consider matters related to the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and other business matters Precision Metaliks Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|To consider and approve the Financial Results for the half-year and year ended March 31, 2024 Precision Metaliks Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|25 Mar 2024
|To consider other business matters Precision Metaliks Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Precision Metaliks Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 12, 2024. As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024) Precision Metaliks Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised Outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 12, 2024. As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.