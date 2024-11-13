Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

PRECISION METALIKS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024 . Precision Metaliks Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

To consider matters related to the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and other business matters Precision Metaliks Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

To consider and approve the Financial Results for the half-year and year ended March 31, 2024 Precision Metaliks Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 25 Mar 2024

To consider other business matters Precision Metaliks Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/03/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024