Precision Metaliks Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.96
16.26
16.26
1.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
63.84
31.6
24.49
14.1
Net Worth
86.8
47.86
40.75
15.36
Minority Interest
Debt
0
4.45
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
86.8
52.32
40.76
15.37
Fixed Assets
0.8
0.59
0.52
0.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.39
2.39
2.39
2.39
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
71.49
39.83
27.25
11.67
Inventories
0.56
0.47
7.19
15.56
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
80.89
92.99
21.68
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
56.94
3.52
3.42
2.22
Sundry Creditors
-64.18
-54.91
-0.64
-2.44
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.72
-2.24
-4.4
-3.67
Cash
12.12
9.52
10.6
0.68
Total Assets
86.8
52.33
40.76
15.36
