Precision Metaliks Ltd Balance Sheet

40
(-2.44%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:48:50 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.96

16.26

16.26

1.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

63.84

31.6

24.49

14.1

Net Worth

86.8

47.86

40.75

15.36

Minority Interest

Debt

0

4.45

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Liabilities

86.8

52.32

40.76

15.37

Fixed Assets

0.8

0.59

0.52

0.62

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.39

2.39

2.39

2.39

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

71.49

39.83

27.25

11.67

Inventories

0.56

0.47

7.19

15.56

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

80.89

92.99

21.68

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

56.94

3.52

3.42

2.22

Sundry Creditors

-64.18

-54.91

-0.64

-2.44

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.72

-2.24

-4.4

-3.67

Cash

12.12

9.52

10.6

0.68

Total Assets

86.8

52.33

40.76

15.36

