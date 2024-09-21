The Board considered and approved the Notice for the Twelfth Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Board decided to convene the Twelfth Annual General Meeting of the Company on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), in compliance with SEBI Circulars and MCA Circulars, allowing the Companiesto hold the Annual General Meeting through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means Precision Metaliks Limited has informed the Exchange about the Outcome of the Twelfth Annual General Meeting held on September 23, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/09/2024) Precision Metaliks Limited has submitted the Exchange, the Srutinizers Report of the Annual General Meeting held on September 21, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024)