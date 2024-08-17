Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹751
Prev. Close₹750.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹278.61
Day's High₹782
Day's Low₹744.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)595.61
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
7.77
7.77
7.77
7.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
127.89
126.17
107.92
81.72
Net Worth
135.66
133.94
115.69
89.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
436.85
346.56
307.81
273.75
yoy growth (%)
26.05
12.59
12.44
9.44
Raw materials
-313.87
-246.22
-220.35
-207.04
As % of sales
71.84
71.04
71.58
75.63
Employee costs
-43.54
-37.31
-35.77
-29.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
39.18
31
23.98
8.13
Depreciation
-7.19
-5.15
-4.38
-4.07
Tax paid
-8.38
-6.46
-3.13
-1.04
Working capital
18.71
16.83
-6.55
-4.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.05
12.59
12.44
9.44
Op profit growth
42.63
29.21
91.73
-13.78
EBIT growth
28.11
23.51
98.17
17.31
Net profit growth
25.49
-3.06
256.94
52.29
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
743.66
974.96
905.43
790.26
691.84
Excise Duty
0
0
20.6
79.68
72.57
Net Sales
743.66
974.96
884.83
710.58
619.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
17.68
Other Income
6.19
9.56
2.19
3.82
7.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
H Lakshmanan
Independent Director
S I Jaffar Ali
Director
Martin Grammer
Independent Director
C N Prasad
Company Secretary
N Iswarya Lakshmi
Independent Director
Sasikala Varadachari
Independent Director
L Bhadri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Harita Seating Systems Ltd Merged
Summary
Incorporated on 21 Feb.86, Harita Grammer (HGL) is a joint venture between the Harita group of the TVS family and Grammer Sitzsystene, Germany.It manufactures automobile seats for cars, jeeps and trucks and is an Original Equipment Supplier to TELCO for its Estate and Sierra models. In the tractor segment, it supplies to tractors and farm equipments manufacturers like Escorts, Escorts Tractors and HMT. Apart from this, bus body builders also source their requirements of seats from HGL.The company set up an assembly unit at Pune. This will ensure timely supplies of car seats to TELCO. This plant manufactures only foam cushions with reclining mechanism being supplied from the main plant. This unit is expected to go on stream in 1996. In the year 1996-97, As per the scheme of Amalgamation all assets and liabilities and reserves of transferor companies viz. erstwhile Harita-Grammer Ltd and Roloforms Polymer Ltd, transferred and vested with effect from 24th April 1996. A new variety of metro seat for the bus passenger and also driver seats for commercial vehical was developed during 2000-2001.One of its future plan of action is likely to introduce cost effective bus passenger seat variants and developing new models of two-wheeler seats.Due to the termination of Joint Venture agreement with Grammer AG,the name of the company was changed to Harita Seating Systems Ltd with prior approval from the shareholders and the Central Government. The effective date was September 27,2002.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.