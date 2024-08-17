iifl-logo-icon 1
Harita Seating Systems Ltd Merged Share Price

766.55
(2.19%)
Apr 9, 2021|03:43:02 PM

Harita Seating Systems Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

751

Prev. Close

750.1

Turnover(Lac.)

278.61

Day's High

782

Day's Low

744.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

595.61

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Harita Seating Systems Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Harita Seating Systems Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Harita Seating Systems Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:40 AM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.00%

Foreign: 13.99%

Indian: 52.22%

Non-Promoter- 2.45%

Institutions: 2.45%

Non-Institutions: 31.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Harita Seating Systems Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

7.77

7.77

7.77

7.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

127.89

126.17

107.92

81.72

Net Worth

135.66

133.94

115.69

89.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

436.85

346.56

307.81

273.75

yoy growth (%)

26.05

12.59

12.44

9.44

Raw materials

-313.87

-246.22

-220.35

-207.04

As % of sales

71.84

71.04

71.58

75.63

Employee costs

-43.54

-37.31

-35.77

-29.97

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

39.18

31

23.98

8.13

Depreciation

-7.19

-5.15

-4.38

-4.07

Tax paid

-8.38

-6.46

-3.13

-1.04

Working capital

18.71

16.83

-6.55

-4.88

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.05

12.59

12.44

9.44

Op profit growth

42.63

29.21

91.73

-13.78

EBIT growth

28.11

23.51

98.17

17.31

Net profit growth

25.49

-3.06

256.94

52.29

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

743.66

974.96

905.43

790.26

691.84

Excise Duty

0

0

20.6

79.68

72.57

Net Sales

743.66

974.96

884.83

710.58

619.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

17.68

Other Income

6.19

9.56

2.19

3.82

7.89

Harita Seating Systems Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Harita Seating Systems Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

H Lakshmanan

Independent Director

S I Jaffar Ali

Director

Martin Grammer

Independent Director

C N Prasad

Company Secretary

N Iswarya Lakshmi

Independent Director

Sasikala Varadachari

Independent Director

L Bhadri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Harita Seating Systems Ltd Merged

Summary

Incorporated on 21 Feb.86, Harita Grammer (HGL) is a joint venture between the Harita group of the TVS family and Grammer Sitzsystene, Germany.It manufactures automobile seats for cars, jeeps and trucks and is an Original Equipment Supplier to TELCO for its Estate and Sierra models. In the tractor segment, it supplies to tractors and farm equipments manufacturers like Escorts, Escorts Tractors and HMT. Apart from this, bus body builders also source their requirements of seats from HGL.The company set up an assembly unit at Pune. This will ensure timely supplies of car seats to TELCO. This plant manufactures only foam cushions with reclining mechanism being supplied from the main plant. This unit is expected to go on stream in 1996. In the year 1996-97, As per the scheme of Amalgamation all assets and liabilities and reserves of transferor companies viz. erstwhile Harita-Grammer Ltd and Roloforms Polymer Ltd, transferred and vested with effect from 24th April 1996. A new variety of metro seat for the bus passenger and also driver seats for commercial vehical was developed during 2000-2001.One of its future plan of action is likely to introduce cost effective bus passenger seat variants and developing new models of two-wheeler seats.Due to the termination of Joint Venture agreement with Grammer AG,the name of the company was changed to Harita Seating Systems Ltd with prior approval from the shareholders and the Central Government. The effective date was September 27,2002.
