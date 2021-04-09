Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
436.85
346.56
307.81
273.75
yoy growth (%)
26.05
12.59
12.44
9.44
Raw materials
-313.87
-246.22
-220.35
-207.04
As % of sales
71.84
71.04
71.58
75.63
Employee costs
-43.54
-37.31
-35.77
-29.97
As % of sales
9.96
10.76
11.62
10.95
Other costs
-42.37
-37.04
-31.57
-26.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.69
10.68
10.25
9.58
Operating profit
37.06
25.98
20.11
10.48
OPM
8.48
7.49
6.53
3.83
Depreciation
-7.19
-5.15
-4.38
-4.07
Interest expense
-1.11
-0.44
-1.47
-4.7
Other income
10.41
10.61
9.73
6.43
Profit before tax
39.18
31
23.98
8.13
Taxes
-8.38
-6.46
-3.13
-1.04
Tax rate
-21.39
-20.85
-13.08
-12.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
30.79
24.54
20.84
7.09
Exceptional items
0
0
4.47
0
Net profit
30.79
24.54
25.31
7.09
yoy growth (%)
25.49
-3.06
256.94
52.29
NPM
7.05
7.08
8.22
2.59
