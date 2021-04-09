iifl-logo-icon 1
Harita Seating Systems Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

766.55
(2.19%)
Apr 9, 2021

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

436.85

346.56

307.81

273.75

yoy growth (%)

26.05

12.59

12.44

9.44

Raw materials

-313.87

-246.22

-220.35

-207.04

As % of sales

71.84

71.04

71.58

75.63

Employee costs

-43.54

-37.31

-35.77

-29.97

As % of sales

9.96

10.76

11.62

10.95

Other costs

-42.37

-37.04

-31.57

-26.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.69

10.68

10.25

9.58

Operating profit

37.06

25.98

20.11

10.48

OPM

8.48

7.49

6.53

3.83

Depreciation

-7.19

-5.15

-4.38

-4.07

Interest expense

-1.11

-0.44

-1.47

-4.7

Other income

10.41

10.61

9.73

6.43

Profit before tax

39.18

31

23.98

8.13

Taxes

-8.38

-6.46

-3.13

-1.04

Tax rate

-21.39

-20.85

-13.08

-12.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

30.79

24.54

20.84

7.09

Exceptional items

0

0

4.47

0

Net profit

30.79

24.54

25.31

7.09

yoy growth (%)

25.49

-3.06

256.94

52.29

NPM

7.05

7.08

8.22

2.59

