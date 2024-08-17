Harita Seating Systems Ltd Merged Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2020
|Sept-2020
|Jun-2020
|Mar-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
224.54
167.22
50.72
154.61
177.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
224.54
167.22
50.72
154.61
177.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.49
1.38
0.82
1.21
1.62
Total Income
227.03
168.6
51.54
155.82
179.41
Total Expenditure
200.87
154.21
63.61
135.75
165.72
PBIDT
26.16
14.39
-12.06
20.07
13.69
Interest
0.57
0.59
0.27
0.97
0.73
PBDT
25.59
13.8
-12.33
19.1
12.96
Depreciation
6.56
6.6
6.43
5.02
7.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.87
0.03
0
3.06
1.42
Deferred Tax
1.74
1.56
-2.94
-0.76
-0.7
Reported Profit After Tax
14.42
5.61
-15.82
11.78
4.84
Minority Interest After NP
4.15
4.62
-4.47
4.47
1.51
Net Profit after Minority Interest
10.28
0.99
-11.35
7.32
3.33
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
10.28
0.99
-11.35
7.32
3.33
EPS (Unit Curr.)
13.23
1.28
-14.61
9.42
4.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.77
7.77
7.77
7.77
7.77
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.65
8.6
-23.77
12.98
7.7
PBDTM(%)
11.39
8.25
-24.3
12.35
7.28
PATM(%)
6.42
3.35
-31.19
7.61
2.72
