Harita Seating Systems Ltd Merged Quarterly Results

766.55
(2.19%)
Apr 9, 2021|03:43:03 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2020Sept-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

224.54

167.22

50.72

154.61

177.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

224.54

167.22

50.72

154.61

177.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.49

1.38

0.82

1.21

1.62

Total Income

227.03

168.6

51.54

155.82

179.41

Total Expenditure

200.87

154.21

63.61

135.75

165.72

PBIDT

26.16

14.39

-12.06

20.07

13.69

Interest

0.57

0.59

0.27

0.97

0.73

PBDT

25.59

13.8

-12.33

19.1

12.96

Depreciation

6.56

6.6

6.43

5.02

7.4

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.87

0.03

0

3.06

1.42

Deferred Tax

1.74

1.56

-2.94

-0.76

-0.7

Reported Profit After Tax

14.42

5.61

-15.82

11.78

4.84

Minority Interest After NP

4.15

4.62

-4.47

4.47

1.51

Net Profit after Minority Interest

10.28

0.99

-11.35

7.32

3.33

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

10.28

0.99

-11.35

7.32

3.33

EPS (Unit Curr.)

13.23

1.28

-14.61

9.42

4.29

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.77

7.77

7.77

7.77

7.77

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.65

8.6

-23.77

12.98

7.7

PBDTM(%)

11.39

8.25

-24.3

12.35

7.28

PATM(%)

6.42

3.35

-31.19

7.61

2.72

