Harita Seating Systems Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
39.18
31
23.98
8.13
Depreciation
-7.19
-5.15
-4.38
-4.07
Tax paid
-8.38
-6.46
-3.13
-1.04
Working capital
18.71
16.83
-6.55
-4.88
Other operating items
Operating
42.31
36.21
9.9
-1.86
Capital expenditure
17.95
-17.16
-10.32
-2.56
Free cash flow
60.26
19.05
-0.41
-4.43
Equity raised
163.5
122.15
81.23
71.46
Investing
-0.02
-0.37
0
0
Financing
5.58
12.89
-8.89
27.62
Dividends paid
4.66
3.88
4.84
1.94
Net in cash
233.98
157.61
76.76
96.59
