Harita Seating Systems Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

766.55
(2.19%)
Apr 9, 2021|03:43:03 PM

Harita Seating Systems Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

39.18

31

23.98

8.13

Depreciation

-7.19

-5.15

-4.38

-4.07

Tax paid

-8.38

-6.46

-3.13

-1.04

Working capital

18.71

16.83

-6.55

-4.88

Other operating items

Operating

42.31

36.21

9.9

-1.86

Capital expenditure

17.95

-17.16

-10.32

-2.56

Free cash flow

60.26

19.05

-0.41

-4.43

Equity raised

163.5

122.15

81.23

71.46

Investing

-0.02

-0.37

0

0

Financing

5.58

12.89

-8.89

27.62

Dividends paid

4.66

3.88

4.84

1.94

Net in cash

233.98

157.61

76.76

96.59

