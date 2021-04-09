Harita Seating Systems Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
7.77
7.77
7.77
7.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
127.89
126.17
107.92
81.72
Net Worth
135.66
133.94
115.69
89.49
Minority Interest
Debt
21.94
31.68
16.89
11.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.62
7.86
6.04
3.51
Total Liabilities
167.22
173.48
138.62
104.31
Fixed Assets
105.87
108.29
57.76
45.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
28.25
28.17
28.17
28.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.53
5.25
5.76
2.61
Networking Capital
23.92
30.75
46.35
26.71
Inventories
22.77
22.51
16.9
14.21
Inventory Days
14.12
14.96
Sundry Debtors
75.98
105.06
124.2
71.4
Debtor Days
103.77
75.19
Other Current Assets
15.73
20.09
19.68
17.78
Sundry Creditors
-72.18
-79.74
-94.67
-57.56
Creditor Days
79.09
60.62
Other Current Liabilities
-18.38
-37.17
-19.76
-19.12
Cash
0.66
1.01
0.57
1.17
Total Assets
167.23
173.47
138.61
104.31
