To the Members of Harita Seating Systems Limited, 29 Haddows Road, Chennai.

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Harita Seating Systems Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2019, the Statement of Profit and Loss(including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March 2019, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statement of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Tax Litigations and Provisions Principal Audit Procedures The Company has material uncertain tax positions, including matters under dispute, which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. We have obtained details of completed assessments and demands relating to direct tax and indirect tax, for the year ended 31st March 2019. Our audit procedures involved discussion with the companys experts on the expected outcome of these disputes in comparison with precedent case laws presenting similar facts. Additionally, we have considered the effect of any new information in respect of uncertain tax positions as at April 1, 2019 to evaluate whether any change was required to managements position on these uncertainties. On the basis of the above evaluations, we have analysed the adequacy of provisions made in books against such disputed tax positions.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. As required by the Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and the explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with book of accounts.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statement comply with Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014.

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2019 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2019 from being appointed as directors in term of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the financial controls over the financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on the financial position in its standalone financial statements- Refer Note 40 (4) to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For Raghavan, Chaudhuri & Narayanan Chartered Accountants FRN.: 007761S V. Sathyanarayanan Place : Chennai Partner Date : 8th May 2019 Membership No.: 027716

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report - 31st March 2019 (Referred to in our report of even date)

i) a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets;

b) Fixed assets are physically verified by the management in accordance with a regular programme at reasonable intervals. In our opinion the interval is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies have been noticed on such verifications;

c) The title deeds of the immovable properties of the company are held in the name of the company;

ii) The inventory, other than in-transit, has been physically verified at reasonable intervals during the year under review by the management. The discrepancies noticed between the book stock and physical stock were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account; In respect of inventories with third parties, which have not been physically verified, there is a process of obtaining confirmation from such parties;

iii) During the year, the Company has not granted any loan to a company, firm or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 to the Companies Act, 2013;

iv) During the year, the company has not granted any loans nor has furnished any guarantee nor provided any security or made any investments which attracts provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, reporting under sub-clause (iv) of paragraph 3 of the Order does not arise;

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, reporting under sub-clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the maintenance of cost records and we are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete;

vii) a) According to the information and explanation given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, Income-tax, sales tax, custom duty, excise duty, service tax, value added tax, cess, goods and services tax and any other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities except for few marginal delays. Further, there are no statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2019 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable;

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, following are the details of the disputed dues that were not been deposited on account of any dispute as on 31st March 2019:

Period of Dues Nature of Dues Amount of dispute (Rs. in lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending 2015-16 Service Tax 2.10 Commissioner of Appeals- Central Excise Salem 2013-14 Commercial Tax 295.16 Supreme Court 2013-14 Commercial Tax 97.75 High Court Madras 2014-15 Commercial Tax 29.60 Commercial Tax Department

viii) Based on our verification and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to its banks. The company has not borrowed from any financial institution or Government nor has issued any debentures;

ix) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer including (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence, reporting on utilization of such money does not arise. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans availed by the Company have been utilised for the purpose for which they were obtained;

x) Based on the audit procedures adopted and the information and explanation given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers and employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit;

xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Managerial remuneration paid/ provided are in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act. Hence, reporting subclause (xi) of paragraph 3 of the Order does not arise;

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and as such this clause of the order is not applicable;

xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the act and details of such transactions have been disclosed in standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards;

xiv) According to the information and explanation given to us and in our opinion, the company has not made any preferential or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review;

xv) According to the information and explanation given to us and in our opinion, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them;

xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank Act, 1934.

For Raghavan, Chaudhuri & Narayanan Chartered Accountants FRN.: 007761S V. Sathyanarayanan Place : Chennai Partner Date : 8th May 2019 Membership No.: 027716

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report for the year ended 31st March 2019

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Harita Seating Systems Limited ("the Company"), Jayalakshmi Estates, #29, Haddows Road, Chennai - 600006, as of 31st March, 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that; (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2019, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.