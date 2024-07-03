iifl-logo-icon 1
Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd Share Price

166.85
(-1.94%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open167.05
  • Day's High167.05
  • 52 Wk High200.3
  • Prev. Close170.15
  • Day's Low166.85
  • 52 Wk Low 83.1
  • Turnover (lac)5
  • P/E44.61
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value36.94
  • EPS3.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)86.82
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:52 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.13%

Non-Promoter- 25.86%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.02

12.07

9.85

8.34

Net Worth

19.22

17.27

15.05

13.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Revenue

20.98

18.45

19.87

13.77

yoy growth (%)

13.66

-7.14

44.28

12.08

Raw materials

-12.69

-10.7

-11.98

-9.63

As % of sales

60.52

57.99

60.28

69.96

Employee costs

-2.42

-2.41

-2.33

-1.21

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Profit before tax

1.39

1.2

1.47

0.8

Depreciation

-0.58

-0.4

-0.37

-0.29

Tax paid

-0.48

-0.31

-0.46

-0.22

Working capital

-0.11

-0.3

6.04

0.38

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.66

-7.14

44.28

12.08

Op profit growth

14.52

-8.4

76.02

9.39

EBIT growth

14.73

-11.03

80.72

24.52

Net profit growth

2.2

-11.84

72.32

43.03

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Sanjay Mathur

Executive Director

Archana Mathur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajindarr Ahuja

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aditya Mathur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd

Summary

Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company namely Ultra Wiring Connectivity System Pvt. Ltd. vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 01, 2005 issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Further, Company converted the status into a Public Limited on February 27, 2018 and name of the Company was changed from Ultra Wiring Connectivity System Pvt. Ltd to Ultra Wiring Connectivity System Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. The Company has grown from a Sole Proprietorship Firm to a listed Company serving the automotive industry in various divisions. It is one of the leading auto ancillary companies, designing, manufacturing, and supplying highly engineered, mission-critical, high-quality, complex, and bespoke systems and components for Indian mobility OEMs for both electrified and non-electrified powertrain segments. The Company operates in the auto components industry and is engaged in production and manufacturing of Couplers, Connectors and allied products Blade Fuse and Wiper-Blades for OEMs and Tier 1 manufacturers.The Company has 3 manufacturing plants -Unit I and Unit 2 are situated near Delhi in the HSIDC Industrial Area, in Faridabad and Unit 3 in Industrial Model Town Faridabad. The Company also owns warehouses in Pune and Chennai to cater the Western & Southern markets in India. Presently, the manufacturing plant is equipped with 32 Fully Automatic- PLC Controlled Inject
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd share price today?

The Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹166.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd is ₹86.82 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd is 44.61 and 4.52 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd is ₹83.1 and ₹200.3 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd?

Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.25%, 3 Years at 70.35%, 1 Year at 38.29%, 6 Month at 90.03%, 3 Month at 65.77% and 1 Month at 42.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.13 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.87 %

