SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹167.05
Prev. Close₹170.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹5
Day's High₹167.05
Day's Low₹166.85
52 Week's High₹200.3
52 Week's Low₹83.1
Book Value₹36.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)86.82
P/E44.61
EPS3.74
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.02
12.07
9.85
8.34
Net Worth
19.22
17.27
15.05
13.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Revenue
20.98
18.45
19.87
13.77
yoy growth (%)
13.66
-7.14
44.28
12.08
Raw materials
-12.69
-10.7
-11.98
-9.63
As % of sales
60.52
57.99
60.28
69.96
Employee costs
-2.42
-2.41
-2.33
-1.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
1.39
1.2
1.47
0.8
Depreciation
-0.58
-0.4
-0.37
-0.29
Tax paid
-0.48
-0.31
-0.46
-0.22
Working capital
-0.11
-0.3
6.04
0.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.66
-7.14
44.28
12.08
Op profit growth
14.52
-8.4
76.02
9.39
EBIT growth
14.73
-11.03
80.72
24.52
Net profit growth
2.2
-11.84
72.32
43.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Sanjay Mathur
Executive Director
Archana Mathur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajindarr Ahuja
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aditya Mathur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd
Summary
Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company namely Ultra Wiring Connectivity System Pvt. Ltd. vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 01, 2005 issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Further, Company converted the status into a Public Limited on February 27, 2018 and name of the Company was changed from Ultra Wiring Connectivity System Pvt. Ltd to Ultra Wiring Connectivity System Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. The Company has grown from a Sole Proprietorship Firm to a listed Company serving the automotive industry in various divisions. It is one of the leading auto ancillary companies, designing, manufacturing, and supplying highly engineered, mission-critical, high-quality, complex, and bespoke systems and components for Indian mobility OEMs for both electrified and non-electrified powertrain segments. The Company operates in the auto components industry and is engaged in production and manufacturing of Couplers, Connectors and allied products Blade Fuse and Wiper-Blades for OEMs and Tier 1 manufacturers.The Company has 3 manufacturing plants -Unit I and Unit 2 are situated near Delhi in the HSIDC Industrial Area, in Faridabad and Unit 3 in Industrial Model Town Faridabad. The Company also owns warehouses in Pune and Chennai to cater the Western & Southern markets in India. Presently, the manufacturing plant is equipped with 32 Fully Automatic- PLC Controlled Inject
The Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹166.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd is ₹86.82 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd is 44.61 and 4.52 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd is ₹83.1 and ₹200.3 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.25%, 3 Years at 70.35%, 1 Year at 38.29%, 6 Month at 90.03%, 3 Month at 65.77% and 1 Month at 42.24%.
