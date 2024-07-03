Summary

Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company namely Ultra Wiring Connectivity System Pvt. Ltd. vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 01, 2005 issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Further, Company converted the status into a Public Limited on February 27, 2018 and name of the Company was changed from Ultra Wiring Connectivity System Pvt. Ltd to Ultra Wiring Connectivity System Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. The Company has grown from a Sole Proprietorship Firm to a listed Company serving the automotive industry in various divisions. It is one of the leading auto ancillary companies, designing, manufacturing, and supplying highly engineered, mission-critical, high-quality, complex, and bespoke systems and components for Indian mobility OEMs for both electrified and non-electrified powertrain segments. The Company operates in the auto components industry and is engaged in production and manufacturing of Couplers, Connectors and allied products Blade Fuse and Wiper-Blades for OEMs and Tier 1 manufacturers.The Company has 3 manufacturing plants -Unit I and Unit 2 are situated near Delhi in the HSIDC Industrial Area, in Faridabad and Unit 3 in Industrial Model Town Faridabad. The Company also owns warehouses in Pune and Chennai to cater the Western & Southern markets in India. Presently, the manufacturing plant is equipped with 32 Fully Automatic- PLC Controlled Inject

