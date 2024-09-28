Considered and approved the notice of calling the 19 Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024, including but not limited. Ultra Wiring Connectivity System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, September 28, 2024Dear Sir/ Ma am, Pursuant to Regulation 30, of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we are pleased to enclosed herewith the proceeding of the 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company held today on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at the Registered Office of the company situated at Plot No 287, 287A & 287 B, Sector 59, HSIDC Industrial estate, Ballabgarh, Faridabad 121004 Haryana. A total of 9 (Nine) members were present in person at the Annual General MeetingMr. Sanjay Mathur chaired the Meeting. All the Directors were present at the Meeting. After declaring the quorum to be present, the Chairman called the Meeting to order. With the consent of the shareholders, the Notice convening the Meeting and the Auditors Report were taken as read.The following items were transacted at the aforesaid meeting:1. To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Reports of the Auditors thereon.2. To appoint Mrs. Archana Mathur (DIN: 00285041), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment.3. Appointment of M/s Kishore & Kishore, Chartered Accountants, Lucknow (FRN 000291 N) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company. 4. To appoint of Mr. Sanjay Mathur (DIN: 00285032) as Managing Director of the Company.5. Approval for Related Party TransactionMembers present were given the opportunity to ask questions and seek clarifications. The Chairman responded to all the questions raised by the shareholders, to their satisfaction.Post the question and answer session, the Chairman requested all the eligible Members to raise their hand in order to cast their vote on the resolutions by the mode of show of hands in terms of the provisions of section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013.All the resolutions were passed with the requisite majority.The Chairman thanked the Members present at the Meeting and then concluded the Meeting by informing them that the voting results will be made available on the website of the Company within 48 hours from the conclusion of the Meeting. It was concluded at 01:30 P. M.Thanking you, (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)