Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

163.55
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Revenue

20.98

18.45

19.87

13.77

yoy growth (%)

13.66

-7.14

44.28

12.08

Raw materials

-12.69

-10.7

-11.98

-9.63

As % of sales

60.52

57.99

60.28

69.96

Employee costs

-2.42

-2.41

-2.33

-1.21

As % of sales

11.57

13.06

11.77

8.83

Other costs

-3.86

-3.6

-3.65

-1.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.4

19.51

18.39

13.37

Operating profit

1.99

1.73

1.89

1.07

OPM

9.49

9.42

9.55

7.83

Depreciation

-0.58

-0.4

-0.37

-0.29

Interest expense

-0.34

-0.3

-0.22

-0.13

Other income

0.33

0.17

0.17

0.16

Profit before tax

1.39

1.2

1.47

0.8

Taxes

-0.48

-0.31

-0.46

-0.22

Tax rate

-34.71

-26.29

-31.76

-27.58

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.9

0.88

1

0.58

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.9

0.88

1

0.58

yoy growth (%)

2.2

-11.84

72.32

43.03

NPM

4.32

4.81

5.07

4.24

