Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Revenue
20.98
18.45
19.87
13.77
yoy growth (%)
13.66
-7.14
44.28
12.08
Raw materials
-12.69
-10.7
-11.98
-9.63
As % of sales
60.52
57.99
60.28
69.96
Employee costs
-2.42
-2.41
-2.33
-1.21
As % of sales
11.57
13.06
11.77
8.83
Other costs
-3.86
-3.6
-3.65
-1.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.4
19.51
18.39
13.37
Operating profit
1.99
1.73
1.89
1.07
OPM
9.49
9.42
9.55
7.83
Depreciation
-0.58
-0.4
-0.37
-0.29
Interest expense
-0.34
-0.3
-0.22
-0.13
Other income
0.33
0.17
0.17
0.16
Profit before tax
1.39
1.2
1.47
0.8
Taxes
-0.48
-0.31
-0.46
-0.22
Tax rate
-34.71
-26.29
-31.76
-27.58
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.9
0.88
1
0.58
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.9
0.88
1
0.58
yoy growth (%)
2.2
-11.84
72.32
43.03
NPM
4.32
4.81
5.07
4.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.