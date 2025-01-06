Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
1.39
1.2
1.47
0.8
Depreciation
-0.58
-0.4
-0.37
-0.29
Tax paid
-0.48
-0.31
-0.46
-0.22
Working capital
-0.11
-0.3
6.04
0.38
Other operating items
Operating
0.19
0.17
6.66
0.66
Capital expenditure
2.66
3.15
1.61
0.51
Free cash flow
2.85
3.32
8.27
1.17
Equity raised
14.87
13.2
14.14
6.25
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
4.71
5.24
7.66
2.41
Dividends paid
0
0.05
0
0
Net in cash
22.44
21.81
30.08
9.84
