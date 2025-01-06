iifl-logo-icon 1
Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

163.55
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:51 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd

Ultra Wiring FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Profit before tax

1.39

1.2

1.47

0.8

Depreciation

-0.58

-0.4

-0.37

-0.29

Tax paid

-0.48

-0.31

-0.46

-0.22

Working capital

-0.11

-0.3

6.04

0.38

Other operating items

Operating

0.19

0.17

6.66

0.66

Capital expenditure

2.66

3.15

1.61

0.51

Free cash flow

2.85

3.32

8.27

1.17

Equity raised

14.87

13.2

14.14

6.25

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

4.71

5.24

7.66

2.41

Dividends paid

0

0.05

0

0

Net in cash

22.44

21.81

30.08

9.84

