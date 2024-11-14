Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business mattersDear Sir/ Ma am, Pursuant to regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 14, 2024, Thursday at the Registered Office of the Company i.e. Plot No.287, 287 A, 287 B, Sector-59 HSIDC Indl. Estate, Ballabgarh, Faridabad- 121004 at 11:30 AM. inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024, including the Limited Review Report thereon. Pursuant to the Code of Conduct adopted by the Company, to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders, pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2018, the Trading Window close period has commenced from 01st October, 2024 and shall remain close till the expiry of 48 hours after the results are made public i.e. on 17th November, 2024.Thanking you Ultra Wiring Connectivity System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

To consider other business matters Ultra Wiring Connectivity System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 28, 2024.Dear Sir/ Ma am, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e Wednesday, the 28 day of August, 2024 at 11.00 AM at the registered office of the Company at Plot No. 287, Sector 59, HSIDC Indl. Estate, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad- 121004. Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting have inter alia considered, approved and taken on record the followings matters: 1. Considered and approved the draft Annual Report including the Director s Report thereof for the year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Took note that the tenure of M/s. Sanmarks & Associates, Faridabad, Chartered Accountants existing Statutory Auditors of the Company will comes to an end upon the conclusion of upcoming 19th Annual General Meeting ( AGM ) of the Company. The Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company placed on records its appreciation for the valuable services rendered by the Statutory Auditors during their tenure.3. Considered and approved the notice of calling the 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024, including but not limited to:a) Approve the appointment of M/s Kishore & Kishore, Chartered Accountants, Lucknow (FRN 000291 N) as statutory Auditor of the Company for the consecutive term of five years, effective from conclusion of upcoming 19th AGM of the Company, till the conclusion of 24th AGM of the company, subject to the approval of shareholders in the upcoming AGM of the Company.b) Approve the appointment and remuneration of Mr. Sanjay Mathur (DIN-00285032), as Managing Director of the Company for a consecutive term of five years, subject to the approval of shareholders in the upcoming AGM of the Company.4. Took note of Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24, issued by M/s Abhishek J & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries. 5. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, September 20, 2024 to Saturday, September 28, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM of the Company. 6. Approval to take NSDL e-voting facility to exercise the right to vote at the AGM by electronic means by shareholders.7. Appointment of M/s Abhishek J & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries as a Scrutinizer, for conducting E-voting at NSDL and poll during the Annual General Meeting and to oversee voting process.8. Other matters with the permission of the chair. We further wish to inform you that the Board Meeting held today Commenced at 11:00 AM and concluded at 01:30 PM (Noon).You are requested to take the above information in your records & acknowledge the same.Thanking you (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

Ultra Wiring Connectivity System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Allotment of land and approval of a term loan in Board Meeting held on Monday, July 22, 2024(Ref: Ultra Wiring Connectivity System Limited, ISIN NO INE00F301010)(NSE Symbol- UWCSL)Dear Sir/ Ma am, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. Monday, the 22nd day of July, 2024 at 07.30 PM at the registered office of the Company at Plot No. 287, Sector 59, HSIDC Indl. Estate, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad- 121004. Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting have inter alia considered, approved and taken on record the followings matters: 1. Allotment of industrial plot from Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (HSIIDC) on Sohna Road for the further business expansion including new projects.2. Financial assistance from SIDBI by way of term loan of Rs 226.72 lakh (Rupees Two Hundred Twenty Six Lakh Seventy Two Thousand only) to acquire the industrial plot for pursuing opportunities for growth by expansion, modernization, technology up-gradation or other projects for growing company s businesses. The requisite details required under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are enclosed as Annexure A.3. Other matters with the permission of the chair. None of the Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Persons and/or their relative(s) are interested whether directly / indirectly in the aforesaid matter.We further wish to inform you that the Board Meeting held today Commenced at 07:30 P.M. and concluded at 09:30 P.M.You are requested to take the above information in your records & acknowledge the same.Thanking you. Ultra Wiring Connectivity System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 22, 2024.

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024