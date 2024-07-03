Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd Summary

Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company namely Ultra Wiring Connectivity System Pvt. Ltd. vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 01, 2005 issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Further, Company converted the status into a Public Limited on February 27, 2018 and name of the Company was changed from Ultra Wiring Connectivity System Pvt. Ltd to Ultra Wiring Connectivity System Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. The Company has grown from a Sole Proprietorship Firm to a listed Company serving the automotive industry in various divisions. It is one of the leading auto ancillary companies, designing, manufacturing, and supplying highly engineered, mission-critical, high-quality, complex, and bespoke systems and components for Indian mobility OEMs for both electrified and non-electrified powertrain segments. The Company operates in the auto components industry and is engaged in production and manufacturing of Couplers, Connectors and allied products Blade Fuse and Wiper-Blades for OEMs and Tier 1 manufacturers.The Company has 3 manufacturing plants -Unit I and Unit 2 are situated near Delhi in the HSIDC Industrial Area, in Faridabad and Unit 3 in Industrial Model Town Faridabad. The Company also owns warehouses in Pune and Chennai to cater the Western & Southern markets in India. Presently, the manufacturing plant is equipped with 32 Fully Automatic- PLC Controlled Injection Molding Machines that are imported from Japan and Taiwan, supported by a well-equipped Tool-Room, where components are manufactured as per Japanese Standard JASO -D 616-2011 & ISO - 8092. The plant has total capacity of 150-175 lacs couplers per month on 24 hours 3 shift basis presently, being producing 120-135 lacs couplers per month.The Company is registered as Small Scale Industries (SSI) unit with MSME. For improving the quality, Company is certified as IATF 16949: 2016 by M/s TUV SUD Management Service GmbH. Empowered with experienced Die & Tool Makers, the Company follow all necessary connectors design procedures at par with International Standards. During each Tool Making procedure, the Company make sure that each Connector structure actually adheres to the International quality guidelines depending on the type of application. At the Tool Room section, the Company is equipped with 2-D & 3-D facilities for designing of both Mould and Connectors.In 1991, the Company incorporated a Sole Partnership Firm as a name of Ultra V.S. Engineering to start manufacturing of DIN Connectors for Hydraulic Valves with Brand Name of UVS.In 1993, the Company started manufacturing Automobile Connectors for 2-Wheelers with Manual Plastic Moulding Machine.In 1994, the Partnership Firm changed into Proprietorship Firm.In 1995, the Company established own in-house Tool-Room.In 1996, the Company installed Semi-automatic Injection Molding Machines for manufacturing of Connectors for both 2-Wheelers and 4-Wheelers.In 1999, the Company established own New Plant in Nehru Ground, Faridabad with Fully-Automatic Injection Molding Machines.In 2002, the Company was accredited as a TS-16949 certified from TUV-Sud Germany.In 2005, Constitution of Firm changed into Private Limited Company and was renamed Ultra VS Engg. as Ultra Wiring Connectivity System Pvt. Ltd.In 2005, the Company was founded and promoted by Mr. Sanjay Mathur and Mrs. Archana Mathur.In 2006, the Company constructed a New Plant/ H.O. Faridabad Plot No. 287-A&B, Sector-59, HSIDC Industrial Estate, Ballabgarh, Faridabad-121004, Haryana (India).In 2007, the Company shifted to New Unit at HSIDC Industrial area and started manufacturing operations at the Head Office.In 2007, the Company received Best Supplier Award from Tata Yazaki for the Year 2006-07.In 2009, the Company increased product range from connectors and started manufacturing Cable Tie Clips and Bulb Holders also.In 2009, the Company received Best Supplier Award from Tata Auto Components Limited for the Year 2009.In 2009, the Company received Best Supplier Award from Tata Yazaki for the Year 2009In 2010, the Company purchased land at Pune, Maharashtra and setup a new unit / branch.In 2010, the Company received Best Supplier Award from MINDA for the Year 2009-10In 2012, the Company established Unit II at Faridabad Plot No. 287, Sector-59, HSIDC Industrial Estate, Ballabgarh, Faridabad to expand its capacity.In 2013, the Company set up a New Tool-Room with state-of-the-art technology machines at new unit at HSIDC Industrial Area.In 2013, the Company imported Injection Molding Machines from Taiwan and Philippines to enhance the capacity.In 2014, the Company purchased new land at Industrial Model Town (IMT) Faridabad for expanding capacity in future.In 2015, the Company introduced a computerized information system in entire production unit for management reporting.In 2017, the Company produced high-voltage products for IJL and Neolite for automobiles.In October 2018, the Company made a public issue of 13,76,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 4.81 Crore.