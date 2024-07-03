Summary

Shivam Autotech Limited , formerly known as Munjal Auto Components (MAC) belongs to Hero Group. The Company commenced its operations in September 1999 as a full fledged, autonomous wing of the HERO Group,The company manufactures and markets Components for the Auto Sector to an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). Its current product offering includes different kinds of Gear Blanks, Spline Shafts, Finished Gears & Plungers. Today, the Companys infrastructure spans pan India across 4 strategic locations including Gurgaon, Haridwar, Bengaluru and Rohtak. The company is a ISO / TS 16949 , OHSAS 18001 & ISO 14001 Certified Company, which uses Near Net Shape Technology for Cold and Warm Forging for manufacturing its products.Shivam Autotech Ltd started its production of Machined GEAR Blanks from Hot Forgings in 1999-2000. During 2000-01, the production of SPLINE SHAFTS started from Cold Extrusion with imported toolings from Japan and production of WARM Forgings started with imported toolings from Japan.During 2001-2002, the company expanded the facilities for 2nd Warm Forging Lines. Model Parts like P40, P60, P70, CDN were developed during the same period.During 2002-2003, Plunger Supply started to MICO BOSCH for Fuel PumpDuring 2003-04, the company was recognised as direct on line supplier by Hero Honda and it also started Shaping, Carburising for finished gears and Shafts.During 2004-05, the company was awarded by MICO BOSCH in recognition to Excellence in Performance.In 2006,

