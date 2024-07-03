iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shivam Autotech Ltd Share Price

44.97
(-4.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:14:42 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open47.15
  • Day's High47.15
  • 52 Wk High64.77
  • Prev. Close47.19
  • Day's Low44.61
  • 52 Wk Low 31
  • Turnover (lac)51.88
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value2.8
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)549.63
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shivam Autotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

47.15

Prev. Close

47.19

Turnover(Lac.)

51.88

Day's High

47.15

Day's Low

44.61

52 Week's High

64.77

52 Week's Low

31

Book Value

2.8

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

549.63

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shivam Autotech Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shivam Autotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shivam Autotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.79%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 25.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shivam Autotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.44

24.44

24.44

20

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.15

80.13

114.1

93.02

Net Worth

55.59

104.57

138.54

113.02

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

487.41

587.83

556.78

455.69

yoy growth (%)

-17.08

5.57

22.18

7.44

Raw materials

-157.92

-252.2

-185.84

-165.27

As % of sales

32.4

42.9

33.37

36.26

Employee costs

-61.41

-61.28

-54.49

-44.09

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-24.52

-54.24

-7.57

-13.25

Depreciation

-48.72

-53.81

-41.26

-32.2

Tax paid

2

17.1

6.33

9.67

Working capital

67.33

-62.9

-8.8

12.42

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.08

5.57

22.18

7.44

Op profit growth

50.25

-34.22

64.69

-32.44

EBIT growth

-2,841.12

-103.09

141.67

-63.26

Net profit growth

-39.34

2,915.62

-65.59

-118.6

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shivam Autotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shivam Autotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Neeraj Munjal

Executive Director

Charu Munjal

Director

Anil Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Sunil Chinubhai Vakil

Additional Director

Neetika Batra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shakti Kant Mahana

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Yogesh Chander Munjal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shivam Autotech Ltd

Summary

Shivam Autotech Limited , formerly known as Munjal Auto Components (MAC) belongs to Hero Group. The Company commenced its operations in September 1999 as a full fledged, autonomous wing of the HERO Group,The company manufactures and markets Components for the Auto Sector to an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). Its current product offering includes different kinds of Gear Blanks, Spline Shafts, Finished Gears & Plungers. Today, the Companys infrastructure spans pan India across 4 strategic locations including Gurgaon, Haridwar, Bengaluru and Rohtak. The company is a ISO / TS 16949 , OHSAS 18001 & ISO 14001 Certified Company, which uses Near Net Shape Technology for Cold and Warm Forging for manufacturing its products.Shivam Autotech Ltd started its production of Machined GEAR Blanks from Hot Forgings in 1999-2000. During 2000-01, the production of SPLINE SHAFTS started from Cold Extrusion with imported toolings from Japan and production of WARM Forgings started with imported toolings from Japan.During 2001-2002, the company expanded the facilities for 2nd Warm Forging Lines. Model Parts like P40, P60, P70, CDN were developed during the same period.During 2002-2003, Plunger Supply started to MICO BOSCH for Fuel PumpDuring 2003-04, the company was recognised as direct on line supplier by Hero Honda and it also started Shaping, Carburising for finished gears and Shafts.During 2004-05, the company was awarded by MICO BOSCH in recognition to Excellence in Performance.In 2006,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shivam Autotech Ltd share price today?

The Shivam Autotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹44.97 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shivam Autotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shivam Autotech Ltd is ₹549.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shivam Autotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shivam Autotech Ltd is 0 and 17.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shivam Autotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shivam Autotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shivam Autotech Ltd is ₹31 and ₹64.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shivam Autotech Ltd?

Shivam Autotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.63%, 3 Years at 12.10%, 1 Year at 21.78%, 6 Month at 19.77%, 3 Month at 2.25% and 1 Month at 4.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shivam Autotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shivam Autotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.80 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 25.18 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shivam Autotech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.