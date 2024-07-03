SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹47.15
Prev. Close₹47.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹51.88
Day's High₹47.15
Day's Low₹44.61
52 Week's High₹64.77
52 Week's Low₹31
Book Value₹2.8
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)549.63
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.44
24.44
24.44
20
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.15
80.13
114.1
93.02
Net Worth
55.59
104.57
138.54
113.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
487.41
587.83
556.78
455.69
yoy growth (%)
-17.08
5.57
22.18
7.44
Raw materials
-157.92
-252.2
-185.84
-165.27
As % of sales
32.4
42.9
33.37
36.26
Employee costs
-61.41
-61.28
-54.49
-44.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-24.52
-54.24
-7.57
-13.25
Depreciation
-48.72
-53.81
-41.26
-32.2
Tax paid
2
17.1
6.33
9.67
Working capital
67.33
-62.9
-8.8
12.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.08
5.57
22.18
7.44
Op profit growth
50.25
-34.22
64.69
-32.44
EBIT growth
-2,841.12
-103.09
141.67
-63.26
Net profit growth
-39.34
2,915.62
-65.59
-118.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Neeraj Munjal
Executive Director
Charu Munjal
Director
Anil Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Sunil Chinubhai Vakil
Additional Director
Neetika Batra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shakti Kant Mahana
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Yogesh Chander Munjal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shivam Autotech Ltd
Summary
Shivam Autotech Limited , formerly known as Munjal Auto Components (MAC) belongs to Hero Group. The Company commenced its operations in September 1999 as a full fledged, autonomous wing of the HERO Group,The company manufactures and markets Components for the Auto Sector to an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). Its current product offering includes different kinds of Gear Blanks, Spline Shafts, Finished Gears & Plungers. Today, the Companys infrastructure spans pan India across 4 strategic locations including Gurgaon, Haridwar, Bengaluru and Rohtak. The company is a ISO / TS 16949 , OHSAS 18001 & ISO 14001 Certified Company, which uses Near Net Shape Technology for Cold and Warm Forging for manufacturing its products.Shivam Autotech Ltd started its production of Machined GEAR Blanks from Hot Forgings in 1999-2000. During 2000-01, the production of SPLINE SHAFTS started from Cold Extrusion with imported toolings from Japan and production of WARM Forgings started with imported toolings from Japan.During 2001-2002, the company expanded the facilities for 2nd Warm Forging Lines. Model Parts like P40, P60, P70, CDN were developed during the same period.During 2002-2003, Plunger Supply started to MICO BOSCH for Fuel PumpDuring 2003-04, the company was recognised as direct on line supplier by Hero Honda and it also started Shaping, Carburising for finished gears and Shafts.During 2004-05, the company was awarded by MICO BOSCH in recognition to Excellence in Performance.In 2006,
The Shivam Autotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹44.97 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shivam Autotech Ltd is ₹549.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shivam Autotech Ltd is 0 and 17.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shivam Autotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shivam Autotech Ltd is ₹31 and ₹64.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shivam Autotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.63%, 3 Years at 12.10%, 1 Year at 21.78%, 6 Month at 19.77%, 3 Month at 2.25% and 1 Month at 4.63%.
