Shivam Autotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

44.69
(3.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:22 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

487.41

587.83

556.78

455.69

yoy growth (%)

-17.08

5.57

22.18

7.44

Raw materials

-157.92

-252.2

-185.84

-165.27

As % of sales

32.4

42.9

33.37

36.26

Employee costs

-61.41

-61.28

-54.49

-44.09

As % of sales

12.59

10.42

9.78

9.67

Other costs

-190.55

-222.74

-238.02

-198.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

39.09

37.89

42.74

43.6

Operating profit

77.51

51.58

78.42

47.61

OPM

15.9

8.77

14.08

10.44

Depreciation

-48.72

-53.81

-41.26

-32.2

Interest expense

-56.83

-53.06

-45.7

-29.03

Other income

3.51

1.04

0.97

0.36

Profit before tax

-24.52

-54.24

-7.57

-13.25

Taxes

2

17.1

6.33

9.67

Tax rate

-8.15

-31.53

-83.73

-72.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-22.52

-37.13

-1.23

-3.57

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-22.52

-37.13

-1.23

-3.57

yoy growth (%)

-39.34

2,915.62

-65.59

-118.6

NPM

-4.62

-6.31

-0.22

-0.78

