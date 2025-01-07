Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
487.41
587.83
556.78
455.69
yoy growth (%)
-17.08
5.57
22.18
7.44
Raw materials
-157.92
-252.2
-185.84
-165.27
As % of sales
32.4
42.9
33.37
36.26
Employee costs
-61.41
-61.28
-54.49
-44.09
As % of sales
12.59
10.42
9.78
9.67
Other costs
-190.55
-222.74
-238.02
-198.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
39.09
37.89
42.74
43.6
Operating profit
77.51
51.58
78.42
47.61
OPM
15.9
8.77
14.08
10.44
Depreciation
-48.72
-53.81
-41.26
-32.2
Interest expense
-56.83
-53.06
-45.7
-29.03
Other income
3.51
1.04
0.97
0.36
Profit before tax
-24.52
-54.24
-7.57
-13.25
Taxes
2
17.1
6.33
9.67
Tax rate
-8.15
-31.53
-83.73
-72.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-22.52
-37.13
-1.23
-3.57
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-22.52
-37.13
-1.23
-3.57
yoy growth (%)
-39.34
2,915.62
-65.59
-118.6
NPM
-4.62
-6.31
-0.22
-0.78
