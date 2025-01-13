Shivam Autotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.44
24.44
24.44
20
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.15
80.13
114.1
93.02
Net Worth
55.59
104.57
138.54
113.02
Minority Interest
Debt
389.59
427.88
388.62
488.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
35.44
35.44
36.25
0
Total Liabilities
480.62
567.89
563.41
601.57
Fixed Assets
332.75
363.03
396.32
430.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
66.51
70.27
72.95
36.69
Networking Capital
80.6
76.41
92.9
72.56
Inventories
78.33
78.98
89.58
88.52
Inventory Days
66.28
Sundry Debtors
85.27
93.47
82.91
67.38
Debtor Days
50.45
Other Current Assets
36.5
27.66
33.92
49.5
Sundry Creditors
-56.11
-75.88
-75.05
-80.57
Creditor Days
60.33
Other Current Liabilities
-63.39
-47.82
-38.46
-52.27
Cash
0.76
58.17
1.25
61.95
Total Assets
480.62
567.88
563.42
601.57
