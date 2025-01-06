Shivam Autotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-24.52
-54.24
-7.57
-13.25
Depreciation
-48.72
-53.81
-41.26
-32.2
Tax paid
2
17.1
6.33
9.67
Working capital
67.33
-62.9
-8.8
12.42
Other operating items
Operating
-3.91
-153.84
-51.3
-23.36
Capital expenditure
29.53
104.86
133.67
138.56
Free cash flow
25.61
-48.98
82.36
115.19
Equity raised
230.71
323.25
344.2
351.05
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
399.1
140.01
99.01
123.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
655.42
414.27
525.58
589.87
