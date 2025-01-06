iifl-logo-icon 1
Shivam Autotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

43.25
(-8.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shivam Autotech Ltd

Shivam Autotech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-24.52

-54.24

-7.57

-13.25

Depreciation

-48.72

-53.81

-41.26

-32.2

Tax paid

2

17.1

6.33

9.67

Working capital

67.33

-62.9

-8.8

12.42

Other operating items

Operating

-3.91

-153.84

-51.3

-23.36

Capital expenditure

29.53

104.86

133.67

138.56

Free cash flow

25.61

-48.98

82.36

115.19

Equity raised

230.71

323.25

344.2

351.05

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

399.1

140.01

99.01

123.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

655.42

414.27

525.58

589.87

