|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Notice of 19th Annual General Meeting to be held on 26th September, 2024 Outcome of 19th AGM of Shivam Autotech Limited held on 26th Sep. 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2024) Voting Result with Scrutinizer Report for AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.