Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present before you, the 19th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights

The Companys financial performance, for the year ended March 31, 2024 is summarized below:

Rs. In Lakhs

Particulars Year Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Revenue from Operation 46966.42 47035.96 Other Income 394.19 286.66 Total income 47360.61 47322.62 Expenses (a) Cost of materials consumed 18409.30 17911.66 (b) Changes in inventories of finished goods and work in progress (227.79) 338.37 (c) Consumption of stores & spares 4242.75 4013.73 (d) Employee benefits expense 5744.03 5635.69 (e) Depreciation and amortization expenses 3595.70 3523.45 (f) Job work charges 2115.90 1899.47 (g) Finance Cost 5770.35 4989.96 (h) Other expenses 12352.43 12293.73 Total expenses 52002.67 50606.06 Profit / (Loss) before tax (4,642.06) (3,283.44) Total Tax Expense 376.50 188.30 Net Profit / (Loss) after tax for the period (5,018.56) (3,471.74) Other Comprehensive Income (50.36) 74.42 Total comprehensive income / (Loss) for the period (5,068.92) (3,397.32) Earning per Share (Basic) (in INR) (4.11) (2.84) Earning per Share (Diluted) (in INR) (4.11) (2.84)

State of Companys Affairs and Future Outlook

During the financial year 2023-24, revenue from operations was Rs. 46,966.42/- lacs as compared to Rs. 47,035.96/- lacs in 2022-23, registering a decrease in 0.15%.

The Company remains optimistic about growth in the next financial year, as a credible recovery in the Indian economy and a positive momentum towards personal mobility is likely to further strengthen the demand for two-wheelers. The wide range of best-in-class products and consistent alignment of new technologies and services will also ensure Companys strong growth impetus.

Further, the Company is constantly working on new business models and aims to go beyond the automotive sector.

Business Overview

Companys efforts to utilize its manufacturing facilities optimally have continued during the year. Aside from Hero Motocorp which continues to be the major customer of the Company, newly developed customers such as Hilti, Mando, Maruti, Denso and Others, their business has gained further traction during the year. Outlook for the coming year looks positive with further consolidation of Companys Business based on such wider pool of Customers.

By expanding the customer base company is de-risking the dependence on single customer. Four different plants in various parts of the country will enable company to cater its customer globally.

Transfer to General Reserve

During the year under review, the Company has not transferred any amount to General Reserves.

Dividend

Considering the state of economy and industry, the Board of Directors have not recommended any dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

Holding Company

The promoters of the Company i.e. Dayanand Munjal Investments Private Limited (DMIPL) hold 9,14,17,272 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each which represents 74.80% of the paid up equity capital of the Company.

Your company continues to be a subsidiary company of DMIPL.

Subsidiary Companies, Joint Ventures or Associate Companies

The Company neither has any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies nor any company have become or ceased to be its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the year under review.

Management Discussion and Analysis report

A detailed discussion on the business performance and future outlook forms part of Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which is separately attached as Annexure A to this Boards Report.

Board of Directors

a) Meeting of Board of Directors

A calendar of Meetings is prepared and circulated in advance to the Directors. During the Financial Year 2023-24, 6 meetings of the Board of Directors of the Company were held on 25th May, 2023, 02nd July, 2023, 14th August, 2023, 09th November, 2023, 16th November, 2023 and 14th February, 2024. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 read with MCA General Circular No. 11/2020 dated March 24, 2020 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as "SEBI Listing Regulations") read with SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/ CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2020/3 dated March 19, 2020 & SEBI/ HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2020/110 dated June 26, 2020. For details of the meetings of the Board, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

b) Appointment/re-appointment of Directors

Mr. Neeraj Munjal, (DIN: 00037792) whole Time Director of the Company, retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer herself for re-appointment. A resolution seeking shareholders approval for her re-appointment forms part of the Notice.

The notice convening the meeting sets out the details of his re-appointment.

c) Changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

During the year under review and between the end of the Financial Year and date of this report, the following are the changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company:

During the year under review, pursuant to the provisions of Section 2(51) and Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mrs. Preeti Sharma Company Secretary of the Company has resigned with immediate effect from August 16, 2023. The Board placed on record its appreciation for her invaluable contribution, guidance & support during her tenure with the Company. Further, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Mr. Shakti Kant Mahana, has been appointed as the Company Secretary of the Company by the Board of Directors with effect from November 16, 2024.

None of the aforesaid Directors are disqualified under Section 164(2) of the Companies Act 2013. Further, they are not debarred from holding the office of Director pursuant to order of SEBI or any other authority as required under the Circular dated 20th June, 2018 issued by The BSE Limited and The National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

However, Mr. Bhagwan Das Narang and Ms. Jyothi Prasad (Independent Directors of the Company) ceased to be the Directors of the Company SEBI vide order No. WTM/SM/ MIRSD/MIRSD-SEC-4/26042/2023-24 dated April 28,2023

Brief resume and other details of directors who is proposed to be re-appointed as a Director of your Company, have been furnished in the Explanatory Statement to the Notice of the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The appointment/re-appointments form part of the Notice of the nineteenth Annual General Meeting and the relevant resolutions are recommended for your approval.

Key Managerial Personnel

Mr. Neeraj Munjal (DIN: 00037792), Managing Director & CEO, Mr. Devendra Kumar Goyal, Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Shakti Kant Mahana, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer are the Key Managerial Personnel of your Company in accordance with the provisions of Section 2(51) and 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as on March 31, 2024.

d) Committees of the Board

The Company has several Committees which have been established in compliance with the requirement of the relevant provisions of applicable laws and statutes. As on March 31, 2024, the Board has three committees:

The Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee. A detailed note on the composition of the Board and its committees is provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms integral part of the Boards Report.

e) Declaration by Independent Director

The Company has received necessary declaration from all Independent Directors under Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25(8) of SEBI Listing Regulations that they meet the criteria of Independence laid down in Section 149(6) of Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1) (b) of SEBI Listing Regulations.

In the opinion of the Board, Independent Directors fulfil the conditions specified in the Act, Rules made thereunder and SEBI Listing Regulations and are independent of the management.

f) Board Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Corporate Governance requirements as prescribed by Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") under the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board is required to carry out an Annual Performance Evaluation of its own, Boards committees and Individual Directors on the criteria as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company.

The performance of the Board as a whole, its Committee(s) and Individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board, was evaluated by a questionnaire formulated by the Company.

The questionnaire was formulated based on the following criteria:

• The Board composition and structure,

• Effectiveness of board processes,

• Information and functioning, Knowledge & Skill

• Personal Attributes,

• The composition of committees,

• Effectiveness of committee meetings,

• The contribution of the individual director to the Board and committee meetings

• Preparedness of Directors on the issues to be discussed,

• Meaningful and constructive contribution of Directors and their inputs in meetings

As part of the evaluation process, the performance of Non-Independent Directors, the Chairman and the Board as a whole was conducted by the Independent Directors. The performance evaluation of the respective Committees and that of the Independent and Non-Independent Directors was done by the Board excluding the Director being evaluated. The performance evaluation was found satisfactory.

g) Separate Meeting of Independent Directors

In terms of requirements under Schedule IV of the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations, a separate meeting of Independent Directors was held on March 11, 2024. In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, performance of Non-Independent Directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the Chairman was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors.

h) Policy on Directors remuneration and other details

The Companys policy on Directors remuneration and other matters provided in Section 178(3) of the Act has been disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of the Boards report.

Statutory Auditors and Auditors Report

Pursuant to Section 139 of the Act, read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the Members of the Company in 12th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") M/s NSBP & Co., Chartered Accountants, New Delhi (Firm Registration no. 001075N) were appointed as the Statutory Auditor of the Company for a second term of 5 consecutive years at the 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company to hold the office upto the conclusion of the 22nd AGM of the Company to be held in the financial year 2026-27.

Explanation to Auditors Remarks

The observations of Statutory Auditors in their Report read with relevant Notes to Accounts are self-explanatory and therefore, do not require further explanation. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. Further, there were no frauds reported by the Statutory Auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board under Section 143(12) of the Act.

Share Capital

During the year under review, the Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Equity Share Capital as on March 31, 2024 was 12,22,22,222 Equity shares of Rs.2/- each amounting to Rs.24,44,44,444 Crores.

During the year the Company has increased its Authorised Share Capital from Rs. 25,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty- Five Crores) divided into 125000000 equity shares of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two) each to Rs.30,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Crores only) divided into 150000000 equity shares of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two) each ranking pari-passu with the existing equity shares in the Company with the approval of shareholders through postal ballot dated August 09, 2023.

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any shares with differential voting rights nor granted any stock options or sweat equity shares. However, The Company has issued its meeting held on August 14, 2023 considered and approved the issue of Optionally Convertible Debentures on a Private Placement. Further, pursuant to the provisions of Sections 23, 42, 62(1 )(c) and all other applicable provisions, and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") and in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (including any statutory modification(s) of re-enactments thereof for the time being in force on the terms and conditions as may be determined by the Board, a total amount of up to Rs. 25 crores (Rupees Twenty-Five Crores) by way of offer, issue and allot, on a preferential basis, by way of private placement up to 250 (Two Hundred Fifty) Secured Optionally Convertible Debentures ("OCDs") having face value of Rs.10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakhs only) each to India Credit Opportunities Fund II, a category II alternate investment fund, with its investment manager being Modulus Alternatives Investment Managers Limited( formerly known as Centrum Alternative Investment Managers Limited)

The Investor has right entitled to exercise the conversion rights associated with OCDs at any time until the expiry of 18 (eighteen) months from the date of allotment of the OCDs in 1 (one) or more tranches but no later than 15 days prior to the expiry of 18 (eighteen) months from the date of allotment of the OCDs.

Deposits

During the year, the Company has not accepted any fixed deposit.

Finance

Cash and cash equivalent as at March 31, 2024 was 60.68 lakhs

The Company continues to focus on judicious management of its working capital. Receivables, inventories and other working capital parameters were kept under strict check through continuous monitoring.

Transfer to Investor Education and Protection Fund

During the Financial Year under review, your Company has transferred unpaid/ unclaimed dividend, amounting to Rs.6,71,127.00 for financial Year 2015-16 to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) of the Central Government of India.

Secretarial Auditor and Secretarial Audit &Compliance Report

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s. Yogesh K & Associates, a proprietorship firm of Company Secretaries to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Secretarial Audit Report in prescribed format MR-3 are annexed as Annexure - D to this Boards Report.

Further, pursuant to SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD1/27/2019 dated February 08, 2019, the Company has obtained Secretarial Compliance Report from Practising Company Secretary on compliance of all applicable SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements), Regulations 2015 and circulars/guidelines issued thereunder and the copy of the same has been submitted with the Stock exchanges within the prescribed due date.

Explanation to Secretarial Audit Report

1. COMPOSITION OF BOARD: As per Reg.17 (1E) of SEBI (LODR),2015 Any casual vacancy in the office of a director shall be filled by the company at the earliest and in any case not later than three months from the date such vacancy. The Company has complied with the same within three months. Further with reference to the fine imposed by the stock exchange, the same has been paid by the company. As per Regulation 17(1) of SEBI (LODR), 2015, the Composition of Board must contain at least 6 Directors. As per Corporate Governance Report for Quarter-1, there were five Directors in the Board Namely, 1. Shri. Yogesh Munjal, 2. Mr. Neeraj Munjal, 3. Mrs. Charu Munjal, 4. Mr. Sunil Chinu Bhai Vakil, 5. Mr. Anil Kumar Gupta (due to cessation of Mr. Bhagwan Dass Narang (Chairman & Independent Director) and Mrs. Jyothi Prasad (Independent Director) of the Company ceased to be Directors on the Board pursuant to SEBI Order WTH/SM/MIRSD/MIRSD-SEC-4- 26042/2023-24 dated 28th April, 2023.). Company was not in compliance with the requirements pertaining to the composition of the Board for the quarter ended June 2023. Further composition has completed as 02.07.2023 after appointing Ms. Neekita Batra. Furthermore there must be at least six directors in the company and in current scenario atleast 1/2 must be independent directors. Further, the notice from BSE and NSE received on 21-08-2023, cost imposed by stock exchanges are as follows: 1. BSE-Rs. 218,300/- (Rupees Two Lakhs Eighteen Thousand Three Hundred Only/-) 2. NSE-Rs. 218,300/- (Rupees Two Lakhs Eighteen Thousand Three Hundred Only/). As per information provided to us the company has paid these cost (ie. fines/ penalties) on 16th of September, 2023 and 26th of September, 2023 respectively. Further also As per regulation 30 (6) read with para A of part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR), 2015 , Action taken by stock exchanges need to disclosure to stock exchanges, no intimation was given to stock exchanges. 2 COMPOSITION OF NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE (NRC): During the period starting from 28th April, 2023, due to cessation of office of *Mr. Bhagwan Dass Narang (Chairman & Independent Director) and *Mrs. Jyothi Prasad (Independent Director) of the Company ceased to be Directors on the Board pursuant to SEBI Order WTH/SM/MIRSD/MIRSD -SEC- 4- 26042/2023-24 dated 28th April, 2023. Following were the members of Nomination and remuneration Committee namely 1. Mr. Sunil Chinubhai Vakil and 2. Dr. Anil Kumar Gupta. As per requirement of Regulation 19 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, the Committee shall comprised at least three directors and all directors of the Committee shall be non-executive directors out of them at least two third (2/3) shall be independent directors. As per Reg.17 (1E) of SEBI (LODR),2015 Any casual vacancy in the office of a director shall be filled by the company at the earliest and in any case not later than three months from the date such vacancy. The Company has complied with the same within three months. Further with reference to the fine imposed by the stock exchange, the same has been paid by the company. Further as per minutes of the Nomination and remuneration committee meeting held on 25th of May, 2023 there were two Directors as members of Committee Namely 1. Mr. Sunil Chinubhai Vakil as Chairperson and Dr. Anil Kumar Gupta being Non-Executive Director as on date as member. In Board meeting held on 25th of May, 2023, Mr. Yogesh Chander Munjal was appointed as new member of nomination and remuneration committee and designation of Dr. Anil Kumar Gupta was changed from non- executive to nonexecutive and independent director. So after new appointed and change in designation there were three members in Committee namely 1. Mr. Sunil Chinubhai Vakil as Chairperson, Dr. Anil Kumar Guptaas member and Mr. Yogesh Chander Munjal as member. * Mr. Bhagwan Das Narang, Din- 00826573 (Chairman & Independent Director) and Mrs. Jyothi Prasad, Din- 06947488 (Independent Director) of the Company ceased to be Directors on the Board pursuant to SEBI Order WTH/SM/MIRSD/MIRSD -SEC-4-26042/2023-24 dated 28th April, 2023. Both ceased to act as director with effect from 28th of April, 2023. However intimation for their cessation was originally given on 9th May, 2023. Further as per our understanding intimation should be given with in specified as per regulation 30 (6) read with para A part A of Schedule II of Listing regulations. 3 RECONCILIATION OF SHARE CAPITAL AUDIT REPORT: Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report for quarter ended 30th September, 2023 was filed on 1st of November, 2023. The last date of intimation was 30th October, 2023. Due to technical issues encountered the Company has filled the Reconciliation of share capital Audit with stock exchanges lately. 4 DISCLOSURE OF RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (RPTs): As per Regulation 23 (9) of SEBI (LODR), 2015, the Company is required to disclose RPTs on in every 6 Months basis within specified time from closure of board meeting in which financial were approved. The Company has approved the half yearly financial statement on 9th of November, 2023. Disclosure should be given in specified time from 9th November, 2023 Board Meeting. Intimation was given on 15th of November, 2023. Reference to this fine impose by stock exchange paid by the company. As per information provide to us, Listed entity has paid cost (ie. Fine/penalty) for the same to both stock exchanges. Further also As per regulation 30 (6) read with para A of part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR), 2015 , Action taken by stock exchanges need to disclosure to stock exchanges, no intimation was given to stock exchanges. 5 IN-PRINCIPLE APPROVAL UNDER REGULATION 28 (1) OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015 READ WITH REGULATION 163 OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (ISSUE OF CAPITAL AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2018 The Company has issued optionally convertible debentures on a private placement basis during the period under review, in principle approval from stock exchanges remains to be obtained. The Listed Entity although applied for in-principle approval to BSE and NSE but both the stock exchanges asked for details of identity of the natural persons who are the ultimate beneficial owners of the shares proposed to be allotted and/or who ultimately control the proposed allottees. The entity did not provide the requisite information to both the stock exchanges. NSE has rejected the application. Further also As per regulation 30 (6) read with para A of part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR), 2015 , Action taken by stock exchanges need to disclosure to stock exchanges, no intimation was given to stock exchanges. The company has filled the application timely with stock exchanges for taking In principal approval, but as company was unable to clarify observations. The company is following up with the stock exchanges to consider the company reply and grant of In- principle approval. 6 CLOSURE OF TRADING WINDOW: pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015: For September, 2023 quarter, Closure of trading window intimation was given on 4th October, 2023, the last date of intimation was 30th September, 2023. Due to nonavailability of signatories, the company has filled the Intimation with stock exchanges lately. 7 INTIMATION UNDER REGULATION 29 OF SEBI (LODR), 2015: Prior intimation of Board Meeting held on 2nd of July, 2023 was not on time, the intimation was given on 29th of June, 2023. It should be given specified days in advance. Due to some technical issues company has filled the Notice with stock exchanges lately. Further with reference to this fine impose by stock exchange paid by the same. As per information provide to us, Listed entity has paid cost (ie. Fine/penalty) for the same to both stock exchanges. Further also As per regulation 30 (6) read with para A of part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR), 2015, Action taken by stock exchanges need to disclosure to stock exchanges, no intimation was given to stock exchanges. 8. The Company has, during the year under review, filed various e-forms beyond the due dates and with additional fee (ad valorem cost) as detail under: Due to technical glitch on the MCA portal and delayed due to administrative process. All forms duly filled, however additional fees has been paid. E-form MGT-7, E-form AOC-4XBRL, E-form MGT-14 for approval of financial statements and Board report for year ended 31st March, 2023, E-form DIR-12 filed for appointment of Yogesh Chand Munjal and Change in designation of Anil Kumar Gupta dated 25th May, 23, form filed on 06/20/2023, E-form MGT-14 for appointment of Secretarial Auditor for 23-24 and Company Secretary, DIR-12 for cessation of office of Bhagwan das and Jyoti Prasad, E-form CHG-9 filed vide SRN no. AA6099631, in relation to Non-Convertible Debentures, e-form CHG-9 filed vide SRN no. AA6099643, in relation to Optimally Convertible Debentures. 9. MAINTENANCE AND DISCLOSURES ON WEBSITE: Followings has not been updated on website: I. Annual return (MGT-9) was not available for the period under review. II. Revision in credit rating was not updated, last updated on September 26, 2022. III. Disclosure under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 The Company is in compliance of the requirement of website updation as on date. 10. ADVERTISEMENT IN NEWSPAPERS: Public notice by way of advertisement in newspapers before sending notice of Annual general meeting and copies of the financial statements, etc., was not found in records. The company has given Newspaper Advertisement regarding Notice to the Members for 18th Annual General Meeting and E-voting Information and for completion of dispatch of Annual Report on 09th September, 2023. 11. AS per records checked by us, Mrs. Charu Munjal was re-appointed as Whole-Time Director under section 196, 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with other provisions of Companies Act, 2013 including rules made thereunder, from 1st June, 2018 for a term of five years that ( i.e. from 1st June, 2018 till 31st may, 2023). From 1st June, 2023 onward, appropriate compliances and approval was not found in record as per required under section 196 of the companies Act, 2023 read with other provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 including rules made thereunder and read with SEBI LODR. Based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Audit committee, the company in its forthcoming Annual General Meeting, ratify of the re- appointment of Mrs. Charu Munjal (DIN 03094545) as a Whole-time Director for another term of five years commencing from June 1, 2023, to May 31,2028.

Audit Committee

The Audit Committee comprises mainly of Independent Directors and the composition is as under:

Mr. Sunil Chinubhai Bakil : Chairperson Dr. Anil Kumar Gupta : Member Mr. Yogesh Chander Munjal * : Member Mr. Neetika Batra** : Member

*Appointed as Non-Executive Director w.e.f. May 25, 2023

"Appointed as Independent Director w.e.f. July 02, 2023

The terms of reference of the Audit Committee are wide enough to cover the matters specified for the Audit Committee under Listing Regulations as well as Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013; the detailed terms of reference are as mentioned in the Annexure B to this Board Report.

During the year under review, the Board has accepted all recommendation of Audit Committee and accordingly no disclosure is required to be made in respect of non- acceptance of the recommendation of the Audit Committee by the Board.

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) has been constituted according to Section 178(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the composition is as under:

Mr. Sunil Chinubhai Vakil Chairperson Dr. Anil Kumar Gupta Member Mr. Yogesh Chander Munjal* Member Ms. Neetika Batra** Member

*Appointed as Non-Executive Director w.e.f. May 25, 2023 ** Appointed as Independent Director w.e.f. July 02, 2023

The detailed terms of reference are as mentioned in the Annexure B to this Boards Report.

Nomination and Remuneration Policy and Remuneration to the Directors

The Board on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee has framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management Personnel including Key Management Personnel and affixing their remuneration. The salient features of the Nomination and Remuneration Policy and the details of remuneration under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 paid to Directors are provided in Corporate Governance Report which forms integral part of this Report.

Business Risk Management

The Company has in place a robust risk management framework that identifies and evaluates business risks and opportunities. The Company recognises that these risks need to be handled effectively and mitigated to protect the interests of the shareholders and stakeholders, to achieve business objectives and create sustainable value and growth. The Companys risk management processes focus on ensuring that these risks are promptly identified and a mitigation action plan is developed and monitored periodically to ensure that the risks are being addressed accordingly. The Companys risk management framework operates with the following objectives:

• Proactively identify and highlight risks to the right stakeholders

• Facilitate discussions around risk prioritisation and mitigation

• Provide a framework to assess risk capacity and appetite;

• develop systems to warn when the appetite is getting breached

With a multi-sourcing strategy plan, your Company was able to successfully manage this risk.

The Company has maintained Debt Equity Ratio at 6.90 as compared to 4.03 from previous year

Further the Board has also identified the following risks:

Over dependence on few customer base, imposition of strict environmental / safety / regulatory regulations intensifying competition, declining margins, increase in raw material prices, economic downturn, inappropriate addressing of customer grievances, and risk of natural or manmade disasters.

In order to mitigate these risks, the Company has adopted the implementation of the risk management policy focusing on the elements of risks which in the opinion of the Board may threaten the existence of the company. We through qualitative products, regular improvement in productivity, controls over overhead and Labour cost, internal audit of environmental safety and regulatory compliance, IATF 16949 certification, TPM certification, capturing customer complaints and response to them, have effective risk mitigating plans.

Further, pursuant to Regulation 21(5) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the Company has dissolved the Risk Management Committee, and the Risk Management System/policy of the Company is then to be looked after by the Audit Committee. The details of the same are mentioned in the Annexure B to this Boards Report.

Disclosure on Establishment of a Vigil Mechanism

Your Company is committed to highest standards of ethical, moral and legal business conduct. Accordingly, the Board of Directors has formulated a vigil mechanism through Whistle Blower Policy for directors and employees to deal with instances of unethical behaviour, actual or suspected, fraud or violation of Companys code of conduct or ethics policy and to report their genuine concerns or grievances to the Vigilance and Ethics Officer. Your Company hereby affirms that no Director/ Employee have been denied access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The policy is available on the companys website www.shivamautotech.com.

Material Changes Affecting the Financial Position of the Company

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and on the date of this report.

Your Company was able to raise the short-term/long term funds needed for its working capital related requirements at reasonable rates. By efficient management of working capital, the Company has been able to reduce some interest cost. The Company continues to focus on judicious management of its working capital.

Significant or Material Orders passed by the Regulators

No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

Changes in the Nature of Business

There is no change in the nature of the business of the Company during the Financial Year 2023-24.

Annual Return

In terms of provisions of Section 92(3), 134(3)(a) of the Act read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, annual return of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 is available under the Investors section of the Companys website www.shivamautotech.com.

Business Responsibility Report

SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, mandates the top 1000 Listed Companies by market capitalisation to include Business Responsibility Report ("BR Report") in their Annual Report.

Your Company falls under the top 2000 Listed Companies by market capitalisation. Accordingly, a BR Report describing the initiatives taken by the Company from an environmental, social and governance perspective, does not forms part of this Report.

Particulars of Loan, Guarantees and Investments under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013

The Company has neither given any loans/guarantees / provided security nor have any investments been made by the Company under the provision of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements with Related Parties

All contracts /arrangements/transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with the related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on arms length basis and do not attract the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, requirement of Form AOC-2 as required under Section 188(1) of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

All related party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for its approval. During the year under review, the Audit Committee approved transactions through the omnibus mode in accordance with the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations.

During the year under review, the Company had not entered into any contracts /arrangements/transactions with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions. Suitable disclosure as required by the IND AS 24 has been made in the notes to the Financial Statements.

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The Company continues to use the latest technologies for improving the productivity and quality of its products and components. The details of Energy, Technology, Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo are attached as Annexure - C to this Boards Report.

Statement in Respect of Adequacy of Internal Financial Control with Reference to the Financial Statements

The Company believes that Internal Control is one of the key pillars of governance, which provides freedom to the management within a framework of appropriate checks and balances. The Company has a robust internal control framework, which has been instituted considering the nature, size and risks in the business.

Your company has adequate internal control for its business processes across departments to ensure efficient operations, compliance with internal policies, applicable laws and regulations. The internal controls are complemented, on an on-going basis, by an extensive program of internal audits being implemented throughout the year. The internal controls are designed to ensure that the financial and other records of the company are reliable for preparing financial statements and other data for maintaining the accountability of assets in conformity with established accounting principles and that the assets of the company are adequately safe-guarded against any significant misuse or loss.

The Company has robust ERP systems based on SAP platform. This ensures high degree of systems-based checks and controls. The systems and processes are continuously improved by adopting best-in-class processes and automation and implementing the latest IT tools.

The Company also has an internal audit system which is conducted by an independent firm of Chartered Accountants. The same has also been verified by the statutory auditors who have reported that all the material internal financial controls exist during the financial year 2023-24. The internal audit plan is dynamic and aligned to the business objectives of the Company which is reviewed by the Audit Committee each quarter. Further, the Audit Committee monitors the adequacy and effectiveness of your Companys internal control framework.

Most importantly, the senior management sets the tone at the top of no tolerance to non-compliance and promotes a culture of continuous innovation and improvement.

IATF 16949/ISO 14001/ISO 45001

Accreditation

Your Companys manufacturing facilities are located at Binola, Haridwar, Kolar and Rohtak and we continue to maintain and uphold the prestigious IATF 16949:2016, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health & Safety Assessment Series) certifications from reputed leading Indian and International Certification Institutions. These certifications help in continuous improvements, besides emphasis being laid on prevention of defects, reduction of wastes, prevention of near misses and to ensure maximized customer delight.

Listing

Pursuant to Clause C(9)(d) of Schedule V of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, the shares of your Company are listed at The National Stock Exchange of India Limited and The BSE Limited, and pursuant to the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Annual Listing fees for the year 2024-25 have been paid to them well before the due date i.e. April 30, 2024. The Company has also paid the annual custodian fees for the year 2024-25 in respect of Shares held in dematerialized mode to National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) & Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL).

The Company has complied with the requirements of Corporate Governance as stipulated under the SEBI Listing Regulations, as applicable.

Corporate Governance

Your Company is committed to follow the highest standards and principles of Corporate Governance with all integrity and fairness. The Company always places major thrust on managing its affairs with diligence, transparency, responsibility and accountability thereby upholding the important dictum that an organisations corporate governance philosophy is directly linked to high performance. It has put in place an effective Corporate Governance system which ensures that provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations are duly complied with, not only in form but also in substance.

A certificate from the Practising Company Secretary regarding the compliance of the conditions of Corporate Governance by the Company as stipulated under Chapter IV of SEBI Listing Regulations is also attached to this Report.

Separate detailed chapters on Corporate Governance, additional Shareholder information and Management Discussion and Analysis are attached herewith and form part of this Report. Declaration by CEO that the Board Members and Senior Management Personnel have complied with the Code of Conduct for the financial year 2023-24 is annexed with this report.

Disclosures for Maintenance of Cost Records

Your company is not covered under subsection (1) of Section 148 of Companies Act, 2013 for maintenance of Cost records and accordingly such accounts and records are not required to be made and maintained.

Prevention of Sexual Harassment Cases

The Company has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act) and the Rules thereunder. All women associates (permanent, temporary, contractual and trainees) as well as any women visiting the Companys office premises or women service providers are covered under this Policy.

The Company has constituted an "Internal Complaints Committee" under the POSH Act which is responsible for redressal of complaints related to sexual harassment. The Company aims at providing a workplace that enables employees to work without gender bias and sexual harassment.

The necessary disclosure in terms of requirements of SEBI Listing Regulations in this regard is given below:

a) Number of complaints filed during the financial year - Nil

b) Number of complaints disposed of during the financial year - N.A.

c) Number of complaints pending as at the end of the financial year - N.A.

Various workshops and awareness Programmes w.r.t. prevention of sexual harassment has been carried out during the FY 2023-24.

Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, with respect to the directors responsibility statement, it is hereby confirmed:

(i) That in preparation of annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to the material departures;

(ii) That the directors of the company have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the losses of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024;

(iii) That the directors of the company have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; and

(iv) That the directors of the company have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

(v) That the directors, in the case of a listed company, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(vi) That the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Managerial Remuneration

The details required pursuant to Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel), Rules, 2014 are provided in Corporate Governance Report attached as Annexure - B to this Boards Report.

Particulars of Employees

The information required under Section 197 of the Act read with Rule 5(2) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is attached as Annexure - E to this Boards Report.

Environment, Health & Safety

The Company is conscious of the importance of environmentally clean and safe operations. The Companys policy requires conduct of operations in such a manner so as to ensure safety of all concerned, compliances of environmental regulations and preservation of natural resources.

The Company has taken an initiative to preserve environment by indulging in paper recycling activity. The paper recycling pertains to the processes of reprocessing waste paper for reuse. Recycling paper preserves trees and forests. Recycled paper serves as an environmental friendly resource for paper manufacturers, saving costs and energy. The Company has recycled approx. 1430 kgs of waste paper till March 31,2024, contributing in saving 24 nos. of trees.

The Company is committed to adhere to the highest standards of health and safety. It strives to provide its employees with a safe and healthy workplace. The Company continuous to focus on deploying behaviour based safety programmes and global safety standards across its locations. Its manufacturing units are certified with ISO-45001 (International Occupational health & safety management system and standards), abiding by the highest standards of safety.

The Company regularly conducts counselling and safety review meetings for the workers to appraise and educate them on the adoption of safety measures and avoidance of unsafe practices. Safe operating procedures, standards and systems have been laid down at all manufacturing locations. Prompt medical assistances are provided to its employees.

Human Resource Development

The Company believes that people who feel truly associated with the organisation are the ones who perform to their peak capability. As a core part of our business strategy, it is committed to providing an environment where all of its employees feel enabled and have a sense of belonging. The Company believes in greater diversity within the business will maximise collective capability, allowing leveraging the diversity of thought, and better reflecting and understanding the diverse customer base. This should, in turn, lead to better decision making and higher shareholder value.

The Company takes pride in the commitment, competence and dedication of its employees in all areas of the business. The Company has a structured induction process at all locations. Objective appraisal systems based on key result areas (KRAs) are in place for staff members.

Your Company treats its "human resources" as one of its most important assets. Your Company continuously invests in attraction, retention and development of talent on an ongoing basis. The Companys thrust is on the promotion of talent internally through job rotation and job enlargement. A significant effort has also been undertaken to develop leadership as well as technical/ functional capabilities in order to meet future talent requirement.

Board Diversity Policy

The Company recognizes and embraces the importance of a diverse board in its success. We believe that a truly diverse board will leverage differences in thought, perspective, knowledge, skill, regional and industry experience, cultural and geographical background, age, ethnicity, race and gender, which will help us, retain our competitive advantage. The Board has adopted the Board Diversity Policy which sets out the approach to diversity of the Board of Directors.

Proceeding Under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

The Company has not made any application or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) ("IBC Code") during the year. Further, at the end of the year, Company does not have any proceedings related to IBC Code.

The details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the banks or financial institutions along with the reasons thereof

During the year under review, the Company has not made one-time settlement therefore, the same is not applicable.

Policies

We seek to promote and follow the highest level of ethical standards in all our business transactions guided by our value system. The SEBI Listing Regulations mandated the formulation of certain policies for all listed companies. All our corporate governance policies are available on our website www.shivamautotech.com.

Following are the policies adopted by the company with their web links:

Policy Web link Code of Conduct http://www.shivamautotech.com/pdf/Code of Conduct for Board Members and Senior Mangement.pdf Prohibition of Insider Trading http://www.shivamautotech.com/Uploads/image/157imguf ProhibitionofInsidertrading.pdf Payment to Non- Executive Directors http://www.shivamautotech.com/pdf/Payment to Non-Executive Directors.pdf Nomination and Remuneration Policy http://www.shivamautotech.com/Uploads/image/163imguf 15.nrc.pdf Board Diversity Policy http://www.shivamautotech.com/pdf/Board Diversity Policy.pdf Records and Archives Policy http://www.shivamautotech.com/pdf/records and archives policy.pdf Related Party Transaction Policy http://www.shivamautotech.com/Uploads/image/261imguf related-party- policy-shivam-autotech-limited-30-03-2022.pdf Anti-Harassment Policy http://www.shivamautotech.com/pdf/anti-harassment-policy.pdf Risk Management Policy http://www.shivamautotech.com/pdf/Risk Management Policy.pdf Whistle Blower Policy http://www.shivamautotech.com/Uploads/image/295imguf WhistleBlowerPolicy.pdf Familiarization Policy https://www.shivamautotech.com/Uploads/image/321imguf familiarization- prog ram-fv-2023-24.pdf Policy on Determination and Disclosure of Materiality of Events http://www.shivamautotech.com/Uploads/image/269imguf policy-on- determination-of-material-events.pdf

Secretarial Standards

During the year under review, your Company had complied with all the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Acknowledgments

Your Companys organisational culture upholds professionalism, integrity and continuous improvement across all functions as well as efficient utilisation of the Companys resources for sustainable and profitable growth.

The Directors express their appreciation for the sincere co- operation and assistance of Central and State Government Authorities, Bankers, Customers, Suppliers and Business Associates. Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by your Companys employees. Your Directors acknowledge with gratitude the encouragement and support extended by our valued shareholders.

The Board would like to reiterate its commitment to continue to build the organization into a truly world-class enterprise in all aspects.