Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

SHIVAM AUTOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Notice schedule to be held on 13th Nov. 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for Quarter Ended 30th Sep 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

SHIVAM AUTOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Board Meeting ended 30 June 2024 Result for June Quarter ended 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 21 May 2024

SHIVAM AUTOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting for Audited Financial result for march ended 31st 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting 27 May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024