Shivam Autotech Ltd Board Meeting

38.32
(-2.19%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Shivam Autotech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
SHIVAM AUTOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Notice schedule to be held on 13th Nov. 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for Quarter Ended 30th Sep 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
SHIVAM AUTOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Board Meeting ended 30 June 2024 Result for June Quarter ended 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202421 May 2024
SHIVAM AUTOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting for Audited Financial result for march ended 31st 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting 27 May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
SHIVAM AUTOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Third quarter and Nine Month ended on December 31 2023. The Board has approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)

