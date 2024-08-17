iifl-logo-icon 1
Autolite India Ltd Share Price

15.5
(3.68%)
Oct 4, 2021|03:23:13 PM

Autolite India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

14.3

Prev. Close

14.95

Turnover(Lac.)

3.41

Day's High

15.65

Day's Low

14.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

22.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.33

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Autolite India Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Autolite (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Autolite (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:56 AM
Dec-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.20%

Non-Promoter- 0.38%

Institutions: 0.38%

Non-Institutions: 45.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Autolite India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

11.19

11.19

11.19

10.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.18

28.49

27.72

27.01

Net Worth

40.37

39.68

38.91

37.87

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

124.67

113.63

127.9

121.5

yoy growth (%)

9.71

-11.15

5.26

7.02

Raw materials

-87.74

-77.67

-84.44

-87.28

As % of sales

70.37

68.35

66.02

71.84

Employee costs

-12.23

-11.83

-11.98

-10.87

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.4

0.66

1.43

0.52

Depreciation

-3.2

-2.94

-2.34

-2.03

Tax paid

0.08

-0.05

-0.83

-0.17

Working capital

-1.07

-1.58

13.05

4.79

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.71

-11.15

5.26

7.02

Op profit growth

-9.41

-18.4

51.2

13.11

EBIT growth

-7.96

-26.93

41.08

43.58

Net profit growth

-20.27

0.08

72.57

-44.04

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

85.88

120.32

126.43

122.53

127.62

Excise Duty

0

0

1.53

8.49

6.86

Net Sales

85.88

120.32

124.89

114.04

120.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

7.4

Other Income

1.17

0.73

1.39

0.85

0.58

Autolite India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Autolite India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Joint Managing Director

Amit Mahipal Gupta

Whole-time Director

Adarsh Mahipal Gupta

Independent Director

Madhu Choudhary

Director

Ashish Kala

Addtnl Independent Director

Lokesh Kasat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Autolite India Ltd

Summary

Autolite (India) was established in 1971 as a proprietary concern, and was later converted into a public limited company in Mar.82. It manufactures various types of automotive headlamps and halogen bulbs under the brand name, Autopal. Its clientele includes Maruti, all the Indo-Japanese LCV manufacturers, Premier Auto, Hindustan Motors, Escorts, Yamaha, BEML, etc. It also supplies to the domestic replacement market. The company exports to more than 50 countries around the globe including the US, Germany and the UK. Several of its headlamps and halogen lamps have received the E mark and the DoT approval, which means that the products of the company match the quality standards set by the EU countries for imports and can be freely sold there.The R&D department is the backbone of the companys success. Hence, it intends to further upgrade its R&D facilities by adding CAD/CAM systems and CNC photomatic equipment at a cost of around Rs 3 cr. It has also integrated backwards by setting up a project to manufacture glass lenses for headlamps (cap. : 6 tpd), in technical collaboration with AMAV, Germany. To part-finance all these projects, the company issued rights and also came out with a public issue. The company has set up a wholly owned subsidiary in the US at Delaware, Texas, called Autopal Inc.The company is in the fray of developing Halogen Sealed Beam and also improving the technology in other product models for Head Lamp as well as Bulbs.
