|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
124.67
113.63
127.9
121.5
yoy growth (%)
9.71
-11.15
5.26
7.02
Raw materials
-87.74
-77.67
-84.44
-87.28
As % of sales
70.37
68.35
66.02
71.84
Employee costs
-12.23
-11.83
-11.98
-10.87
As % of sales
9.81
10.41
9.36
8.94
Other costs
-17.63
-16.33
-21.91
-17.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.14
14.37
17.13
14
Operating profit
7.06
7.79
9.55
6.32
OPM
5.66
6.86
7.47
5.2
Depreciation
-3.2
-2.94
-2.34
-2.03
Interest expense
-4.84
-5.03
-6.36
-5
Other income
1.39
0.85
0.58
1.24
Profit before tax
0.4
0.66
1.43
0.52
Taxes
0.08
-0.05
-0.83
-0.17
Tax rate
20.18
-8.87
-57.65
-33.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.48
0.61
0.6
0.35
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.48
0.61
0.6
0.35
yoy growth (%)
-20.27
0.08
72.57
-44.04
NPM
0.39
0.53
0.47
0.29
