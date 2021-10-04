iifl-logo-icon 1
Autolite India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.5
(3.68%)
Oct 4, 2021|03:23:13 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

124.67

113.63

127.9

121.5

yoy growth (%)

9.71

-11.15

5.26

7.02

Raw materials

-87.74

-77.67

-84.44

-87.28

As % of sales

70.37

68.35

66.02

71.84

Employee costs

-12.23

-11.83

-11.98

-10.87

As % of sales

9.81

10.41

9.36

8.94

Other costs

-17.63

-16.33

-21.91

-17.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.14

14.37

17.13

14

Operating profit

7.06

7.79

9.55

6.32

OPM

5.66

6.86

7.47

5.2

Depreciation

-3.2

-2.94

-2.34

-2.03

Interest expense

-4.84

-5.03

-6.36

-5

Other income

1.39

0.85

0.58

1.24

Profit before tax

0.4

0.66

1.43

0.52

Taxes

0.08

-0.05

-0.83

-0.17

Tax rate

20.18

-8.87

-57.65

-33.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.48

0.61

0.6

0.35

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.48

0.61

0.6

0.35

yoy growth (%)

-20.27

0.08

72.57

-44.04

NPM

0.39

0.53

0.47

0.29

