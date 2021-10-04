iifl-logo-icon 1
Autolite India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.5
(3.68%)
Oct 4, 2021

Autolite India Ltd FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.4

0.66

1.43

0.52

Depreciation

-3.2

-2.94

-2.34

-2.03

Tax paid

0.08

-0.05

-0.83

-0.17

Working capital

-1.07

-1.58

13.05

4.79

Other operating items

Operating

-3.79

-3.91

11.31

3.1

Capital expenditure

5.04

-53.03

3.5

2.55

Free cash flow

1.24

-56.94

14.82

5.65

Equity raised

55.72

54.98

49.96

46.98

Investing

0.06

-0.15

-0.55

0.51

Financing

0.4

0.47

14.17

7.55

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

57.44

-1.63

78.4

60.7

