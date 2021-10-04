Autolite India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.4
0.66
1.43
0.52
Depreciation
-3.2
-2.94
-2.34
-2.03
Tax paid
0.08
-0.05
-0.83
-0.17
Working capital
-1.07
-1.58
13.05
4.79
Other operating items
Operating
-3.79
-3.91
11.31
3.1
Capital expenditure
5.04
-53.03
3.5
2.55
Free cash flow
1.24
-56.94
14.82
5.65
Equity raised
55.72
54.98
49.96
46.98
Investing
0.06
-0.15
-0.55
0.51
Financing
0.4
0.47
14.17
7.55
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
57.44
-1.63
78.4
60.7
