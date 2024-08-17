Autolite India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2020
|Sept-2020
|Jun-2020
|Mar-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4.29
4.43
3.26
19.42
19.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.29
4.43
3.26
19.42
19.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.12
0.04
0.49
0.43
Total Income
4.29
4.55
3.3
19.91
20.4
Total Expenditure
11.63
7.28
6.22
20.52
20.53
PBIDT
-7.34
-2.72
-2.92
-0.61
-0.13
Interest
1.32
1.26
1.22
1.5
1.25
PBDT
-8.66
-3.98
-4.14
-2.11
-1.38
Depreciation
1.02
0.97
1.01
0.92
0.97
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0.19
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-9.69
-4.96
-5.15
-3.23
-2.36
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-9.69
-4.96
-5.15
-3.23
-2.36
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-9.69
-4.96
-5.15
-3.23
-2.36
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-8.67
-4.43
-4.61
-2.89
-2.11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.19
11.19
11.19
11.19
11.19
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-171.09
-61.39
-89.57
-3.14
-0.65
PBDTM(%)
-201.86
-89.84
-126.99
-10.86
-6.91
PATM(%)
-225.87
-111.96
-157.97
-16.63
-11.81
