Autolite India Ltd Quarterly Results

15.5
(3.68%)
Oct 4, 2021|03:23:13 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2020Sept-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

4.29

4.43

3.26

19.42

19.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.29

4.43

3.26

19.42

19.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.12

0.04

0.49

0.43

Total Income

4.29

4.55

3.3

19.91

20.4

Total Expenditure

11.63

7.28

6.22

20.52

20.53

PBIDT

-7.34

-2.72

-2.92

-0.61

-0.13

Interest

1.32

1.26

1.22

1.5

1.25

PBDT

-8.66

-3.98

-4.14

-2.11

-1.38

Depreciation

1.02

0.97

1.01

0.92

0.97

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0.19

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-9.69

-4.96

-5.15

-3.23

-2.36

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-9.69

-4.96

-5.15

-3.23

-2.36

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-9.69

-4.96

-5.15

-3.23

-2.36

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-8.67

-4.43

-4.61

-2.89

-2.11

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.19

11.19

11.19

11.19

11.19

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-171.09

-61.39

-89.57

-3.14

-0.65

PBDTM(%)

-201.86

-89.84

-126.99

-10.86

-6.91

PATM(%)

-225.87

-111.96

-157.97

-16.63

-11.81

