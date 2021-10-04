Autolite India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
11.19
11.19
11.19
10.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.18
28.49
27.72
27.01
Net Worth
40.37
39.68
38.91
37.87
Minority Interest
Debt
33.27
35.9
35.49
35.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.29
4.25
4.14
1.87
Total Liabilities
77.93
79.83
78.54
75.02
Fixed Assets
38.74
36.74
34.6
21.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.64
0.76
0.7
0.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.68
6.99
6.78
4.47
Networking Capital
31.09
34.19
35.8
45.83
Inventories
14.36
15.7
15.3
16.55
Inventory Days
45.96
49.14
47.22
Sundry Debtors
35.53
35.51
30.59
25.74
Debtor Days
103.95
98.25
73.45
Other Current Assets
16.52
17
16.11
24.97
Sundry Creditors
-22.57
-21.07
-14.72
-11.97
Creditor Days
61.68
47.27
34.15
Other Current Liabilities
-12.75
-12.95
-11.48
-9.46
Cash
0.78
1.14
0.67
1.91
Total Assets
77.93
79.82
78.55
75.02
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.