Autolite India Ltd Summary

Autolite (India) was established in 1971 as a proprietary concern, and was later converted into a public limited company in Mar.82. It manufactures various types of automotive headlamps and halogen bulbs under the brand name, Autopal. Its clientele includes Maruti, all the Indo-Japanese LCV manufacturers, Premier Auto, Hindustan Motors, Escorts, Yamaha, BEML, etc. It also supplies to the domestic replacement market. The company exports to more than 50 countries around the globe including the US, Germany and the UK. Several of its headlamps and halogen lamps have received the E mark and the DoT approval, which means that the products of the company match the quality standards set by the EU countries for imports and can be freely sold there.The R&D department is the backbone of the companys success. Hence, it intends to further upgrade its R&D facilities by adding CAD/CAM systems and CNC photomatic equipment at a cost of around Rs 3 cr. It has also integrated backwards by setting up a project to manufacture glass lenses for headlamps (cap. : 6 tpd), in technical collaboration with AMAV, Germany. To part-finance all these projects, the company issued rights and also came out with a public issue. The company has set up a wholly owned subsidiary in the US at Delaware, Texas, called Autopal Inc.The company is in the fray of developing Halogen Sealed Beam and also improving the technology in other product models for Head Lamp as well as Bulbs.