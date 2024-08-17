iifl-logo-icon 1
JMT Auto Ltd Share Price

1.45
(-3.33%)
Jun 27, 2022|03:29:21 PM

JMT Auto Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

1.45

Prev. Close

1.5

Turnover(Lac.)

1.29

Day's High

1.45

Day's Low

1.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-2.78

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

73.06

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

JMT Auto Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

JMT Auto Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

JMT Auto Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:24 AM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.77%

Non-Promoter- 1.45%

Institutions: 1.45%

Non-Institutions: 31.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

JMT Auto Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

50.38

50.38

50.38

50.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-190.49

-182.73

71.58

116.93

Net Worth

-140.11

-132.35

121.96

167.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

175.78

347.24

314.16

334.29

yoy growth (%)

-49.37

10.52

-6.02

-22.27

Raw materials

-77.98

-135.62

-117.92

-133.44

As % of sales

44.36

39.05

37.53

39.91

Employee costs

-23.94

-20.66

-20.91

-18.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-48.16

1.72

5.76

7.83

Depreciation

-21.37

-28.58

-29.32

-27.61

Tax paid

3.37

-0.93

-1.55

-2.73

Working capital

-62.26

7.18

18.24

33.64

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-49.37

10.52

-6.02

-22.27

Op profit growth

-127.43

-7.83

2.63

-3.92

EBIT growth

-238.69

-23.64

-0.79

-11.53

Net profit growth

-5,802.97

-81.15

-17.52

-46.16

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

232.82

350.63

577.59

347.24

314.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

232.82

350.63

577.59

347.24

314.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.94

26.59

5.82

105.34

3.62

JMT Auto Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT JMT Auto Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Secretary

Mona K Bahadur

Whole Time Director & CEO

Sanjay Tiku

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vivek Malik

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kanika Kapur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JMT Auto Ltd

Summary

On 1 Mar.89, JMT Auto Ltd., formerly knwon as Jamshedpur Metal Treat (JMTL) was incorporated as a private limited company to take over the running business of Metal Treat Company, an ancillary of TELCO, engaged in pickling jobs. It was converted into a public limited company on 21 Apr.92. It is having manufacturing facilities in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) and Dharwad (Karnataka).As the company was able to meet TELCOs quality standards, it was awarded a few more jobs by TELCO. After being assured by TELCO of orders for second-speed gears, third-speed gears, fourth-speed gears, oil pump gears, spring pins, water pumps, shafts, selector shafts, rocher arm shafts, ball pins, etc, the management decided to go in for a second expansion and was sanctioned a term loan of Rs 89 lac by the Bihar State Credit & Investment Corporation. The installed capacity in terms of quantity is not ascertainable as the company manufactures various components for TELCO according to its requirements. The basic raw material for gears and shafts are forgings and bright bars respectively, which are supplied by TELCO since the unit does job-work only.JMTL came out with a public issue in Oct.94 for an expansion which enabled it to supply gears in finished form to TELCO. Due to space shortage in plant - I, the second phase of expansion was delayed and has been completed successfully. The company has bagged orders from Eicher Motors.During 1996-97, the company manufactured AGB gear boxes, and it has increased the
QUICKLINKS FOR JMT Auto Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Logo

IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
