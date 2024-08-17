SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹1.45
Prev. Close₹1.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.29
Day's High₹1.45
Day's Low₹1.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-2.78
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)73.06
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
50.38
50.38
50.38
50.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-190.49
-182.73
71.58
116.93
Net Worth
-140.11
-132.35
121.96
167.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
175.78
347.24
314.16
334.29
yoy growth (%)
-49.37
10.52
-6.02
-22.27
Raw materials
-77.98
-135.62
-117.92
-133.44
As % of sales
44.36
39.05
37.53
39.91
Employee costs
-23.94
-20.66
-20.91
-18.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-48.16
1.72
5.76
7.83
Depreciation
-21.37
-28.58
-29.32
-27.61
Tax paid
3.37
-0.93
-1.55
-2.73
Working capital
-62.26
7.18
18.24
33.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-49.37
10.52
-6.02
-22.27
Op profit growth
-127.43
-7.83
2.63
-3.92
EBIT growth
-238.69
-23.64
-0.79
-11.53
Net profit growth
-5,802.97
-81.15
-17.52
-46.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
232.82
350.63
577.59
347.24
314.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
232.82
350.63
577.59
347.24
314.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.94
26.59
5.82
105.34
3.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Secretary
Mona K Bahadur
Whole Time Director & CEO
Sanjay Tiku
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vivek Malik
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kanika Kapur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by JMT Auto Ltd
Summary
On 1 Mar.89, JMT Auto Ltd., formerly knwon as Jamshedpur Metal Treat (JMTL) was incorporated as a private limited company to take over the running business of Metal Treat Company, an ancillary of TELCO, engaged in pickling jobs. It was converted into a public limited company on 21 Apr.92. It is having manufacturing facilities in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) and Dharwad (Karnataka).As the company was able to meet TELCOs quality standards, it was awarded a few more jobs by TELCO. After being assured by TELCO of orders for second-speed gears, third-speed gears, fourth-speed gears, oil pump gears, spring pins, water pumps, shafts, selector shafts, rocher arm shafts, ball pins, etc, the management decided to go in for a second expansion and was sanctioned a term loan of Rs 89 lac by the Bihar State Credit & Investment Corporation. The installed capacity in terms of quantity is not ascertainable as the company manufactures various components for TELCO according to its requirements. The basic raw material for gears and shafts are forgings and bright bars respectively, which are supplied by TELCO since the unit does job-work only.JMTL came out with a public issue in Oct.94 for an expansion which enabled it to supply gears in finished form to TELCO. Due to space shortage in plant - I, the second phase of expansion was delayed and has been completed successfully. The company has bagged orders from Eicher Motors.During 1996-97, the company manufactured AGB gear boxes, and it has increased the
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.