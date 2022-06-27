Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
175.78
347.24
314.16
334.29
yoy growth (%)
-49.37
10.52
-6.02
-22.27
Raw materials
-77.98
-135.62
-117.92
-133.44
As % of sales
44.36
39.05
37.53
39.91
Employee costs
-23.94
-20.66
-20.91
-18.1
As % of sales
13.62
5.95
6.65
5.41
Other costs
-87.25
-142.14
-122.37
-131.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
49.63
40.93
38.95
39.23
Operating profit
-13.39
48.8
52.95
51.59
OPM
-7.61
14.05
16.85
15.43
Depreciation
-21.37
-28.58
-29.32
-27.61
Interest expense
-19.4
-19
-21.39
-19.53
Other income
6
0.51
3.53
3.39
Profit before tax
-48.16
1.72
5.76
7.83
Taxes
3.37
-0.93
-1.55
-2.73
Tax rate
-6.99
-54.11
-27.01
-34.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-44.79
0.79
4.2
5.1
Exceptional items
-0.43
0
0
0
Net profit
-45.22
0.79
4.2
5.1
yoy growth (%)
-5,802.97
-81.15
-17.52
-46.16
NPM
-25.72
0.22
1.33
1.52
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.