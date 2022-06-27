iifl-logo-icon 1
JMT Auto Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jun 27, 2022|03:29:21 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

175.78

347.24

314.16

334.29

yoy growth (%)

-49.37

10.52

-6.02

-22.27

Raw materials

-77.98

-135.62

-117.92

-133.44

As % of sales

44.36

39.05

37.53

39.91

Employee costs

-23.94

-20.66

-20.91

-18.1

As % of sales

13.62

5.95

6.65

5.41

Other costs

-87.25

-142.14

-122.37

-131.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

49.63

40.93

38.95

39.23

Operating profit

-13.39

48.8

52.95

51.59

OPM

-7.61

14.05

16.85

15.43

Depreciation

-21.37

-28.58

-29.32

-27.61

Interest expense

-19.4

-19

-21.39

-19.53

Other income

6

0.51

3.53

3.39

Profit before tax

-48.16

1.72

5.76

7.83

Taxes

3.37

-0.93

-1.55

-2.73

Tax rate

-6.99

-54.11

-27.01

-34.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-44.79

0.79

4.2

5.1

Exceptional items

-0.43

0

0

0

Net profit

-45.22

0.79

4.2

5.1

yoy growth (%)

-5,802.97

-81.15

-17.52

-46.16

NPM

-25.72

0.22

1.33

1.52

