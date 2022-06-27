iifl-logo-icon 1
JMT Auto Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.45
(-3.33%)
Jun 27, 2022|03:29:21 PM

JMT Auto Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-48.16

1.72

5.76

7.83

Depreciation

-21.37

-28.58

-29.32

-27.61

Tax paid

3.37

-0.93

-1.55

-2.73

Working capital

-62.26

7.18

18.24

33.64

Other operating items

Operating

-128.42

-20.6

-6.88

11.12

Capital expenditure

18.54

223.24

-18.85

-185.12

Free cash flow

-109.88

202.63

-25.73

-173.99

Equity raised

236.83

238.47

230.56

220.94

Investing

-0.43

0

0

7

Financing

-31.06

70.47

83.29

32.32

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

95.45

511.57

288.12

86.27

